Curtain to rise on crosstown production after a yearlong hiatus

"A huge part of the empowerment of these women in the play is derived from the costumes," Holgate said. "It's super exciting and heartwarming to see the girls in their costumes."

According to Harris and Holgate, a 1939 star-studded film production of the play really informed some of the costumes and mannerisms brought to the stage in this play. However, the general unfamiliarity with the play inspired them to get creative and put their own stamp on the material. For Harris, her portrayal of Haines may be the first that many see, which she said is exciting since she can provide that image of what the character is to so many people.

"The movie was a big help," Holgate said. "Trying to research will often bring you to Depression-era folks, which is a completely different economic class than the ladies."

Both students said they are excited to get their interpretation out there and they hope the community will come out and support their theater given the long hiatus.

"I think the time that we are in right now has been hard for the community, and the theater community in particular," Harris said. "We are going bigger than ever before, to blow people away. I hope they come so they can escape from their lives a bit and be transported to a different time."