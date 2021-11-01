Curtain to rise on crosstown production after a yearlong hiatus

The high school theater programs are back after a yearlong hiatus with a crosstown production of Clare Boothe Luce's "The Women."
The production opening Thursday at Capital marks a return to the stage for high school students in Helena following the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last crosstown play featuring both schools was held in 2019, and only a single small production of Shakespeare with no audience has been performed since.
Written in 1936, this period piece explores the tumult of relationships. Friendships and marriages are tested in this satire that follows Mary Haines, a prestigious woman who finds out her husband has been unfaithful.
"It was kind of a tradition for many years but fell out of favor for a while," CHS theater instructor Laura Brayko said of the crosstown play concept. "But we've done one every year (barring 2020) in the seven years that I've been here."
According to Brayko, the crosstown play concept is unique and exciting. It helps theater kids from both schools form a camaraderie that helps later in the year at the State Thespian Festival in Missoula, since it gives the kids someone else to cheer for, Brayko said.
Brayko said it is very exciting for everyone involved that this marks the first big play back in the community. She said there are about 38 to 40 kids involved, two stage managers, a costume designer and other community members. Auditions started around labor day and this year they open a week earlier than they normally would.
The students practice two hours per day every Tuesday through Friday, with longer days as the production draws near. Brayko said given this is a 1930s play about socialite women, there are multiple costumes for each girl and a lot of work has gone into the look of the performance. Brayko said local hair stylists have helped with getting period-appropriate hairstyles on the actors and the technical director of Carroll College's theater program is helping with this production.
When asked why this play was chosen, a play that Brayko herself hadn't heard of before pursuing production, she said it was born out of necessity but has become more interesting as they've gotten deeper into rehearsal.
"Logistically, I had one boy and the rest girls. So I needed a all-girls cast, which is very rare," Brayko said. "It was born out of necessity, but it has been a lot of fun. Also, it's a play about relationships, which is something we can always learn from."
CHS senior Morgan Harris, playing lead Mary Haines, said she fell in love with the snarky yet classy dialogue of the play immediately.
"I love it. From the moment I read it I fell in love with the script," Harris said. "It really gives perspective to what women's lives were like and really transports you into the 1930s."
HHS Senior Brenna Holgate is the costume designer. Making so many period appropriate costumes for the actors has been very challenging, but is something she is very passionate about.
"A huge part of the empowerment of these women in the play is derived from the costumes," Holgate said. "It's super exciting and heartwarming to see the girls in their costumes."
According to Harris and Holgate, a 1939 star-studded film production of the play really informed some of the costumes and mannerisms brought to the stage in this play. However, the general unfamiliarity with the play inspired them to get creative and put their own stamp on the material. For Harris, her portrayal of Haines may be the first that many see, which she said is exciting since she can provide that image of what the character is to so many people.
"The movie was a big help," Holgate said. "Trying to research will often bring you to Depression-era folks, which is a completely different economic class than the ladies."
Both students said they are excited to get their interpretation out there and they hope the community will come out and support their theater given the long hiatus.
"I think the time that we are in right now has been hard for the community, and the theater community in particular," Harris said. "We are going bigger than ever before, to blow people away. I hope they come so they can escape from their lives a bit and be transported to a different time."
This is a non-musical play as the last crosstown was a musical.
Harris said she has really missed seeing everyone out in the auditorium seats over the past year.
"Support your community. Everyone has poured their heart and soul into this," Holgate said. "It really is a labor of love for us."
The one person involved in the production who had heard of "The Women" prior to this production is HHS theater instructor Rob Holter.
"I had a professor in college that handed me the script to the play and told me to read it," Holter said. "I thought it would be cool to produce. These students have really done their work and their research. They've also learned a lot. Some of the attitudes of the era were very different. We may still have a ways to go when it comes to attitudes towards women, but we have come a long way since the time of this play."
Holter said it has been very interesting for him to see the reactions of the students as they read the play for the first time and then go on to reproduce the script on stage. In Holter's opinion, they've assembled an excellent cast from both schools and everyone has come together to put their all into this production.
"It's great to see crosstown, which is usually a rivalry, be coming together," Holter said.
Brayko said the students in this play have gone above and beyond in selling the fiction of the 1930s.