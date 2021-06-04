CHS prepares students for dramatically different paths

"At that was the start of my relationship with Ms. Meldrum," Heller said.

For Bruski, it was a quieter moment. He recalled the last Friday of the normal school year before the COVID-19 lockdown. The CHS drama club had hosted a movie night. Bruski was supposed to be in Washington state for a choir meet, but it was canceled at the last minute. He had come to school the following day, unsure of the ever-changing situation, and he wound up at the drama club's movie night where they watched the Robin Williams comedy "Mrs. Doubtfire."

"And it snowed a ton while we were in there, five inches or more. When we came outside we saw it, so we got out our brushes and cleaned off everyone's cars," Bruski said. "That was the last time we had a true get-together free of fear. It was a nice moment."

After the two walk across the stage Saturday, they will set out on very different paths.

Heller will be attending Montana State University to study mathematics and physics.

Bruski will attend Flathead Community College where he will work on his two-year associate's degree in machining. He also has a job offer to work with Defiance Machine while he pursues that degree. He said he hopes to keep up with choir while there and eventually wants to be a machining teacher like Mr. Weber.

CHS graduation When: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 5 Where: Carroll College Nelson Stadium Tickets: Each graduate will receive 10 tickets, which will be required to attend. Watch online: https://youtu.be/9DEn6xjU2qY

