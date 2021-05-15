Carroll's class of 2021 celebrates triumphs amid adversity

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The class of 2021 selected Ms. Jenny Tu as the student speaker for this year's commencement. Tu grew up in Taipei City, Taiwan before moving to Washington state in 2013. She entered Carrol in 2017 where she would go on to earn a degree in communications. She spent all four years with Carroll Student Activities and spent two years as co-president of the organization. She also served as a resident assistant and Gold Team Ambassador for admission.

Tu took the opportunity to inject humor and lightheartedness into hear commencement speech.

"I was not actually supposed to be speaking today, they wanted Jenny One, it fell through so you get me, Jenny Tu," she said. "But don't you worry, I am graduating with a communication degree, which means that this is the moment I have been preparing for all four years of my education. For this very moment, to communicate with you, although the one communication class I didn't take was professional communication, so please lower your expectations."

Tu recounted the decisions that led her to the stage that day. She thought back to the day she said "yes" to Carroll College. However, Tu said it was only meant to be temporary and she intended to transfer after a single semester.