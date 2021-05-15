Carroll's class of 2021 celebrates triumphs amid adversity

Carroll College's Class of 2021 celebrated their triumphs in the face of adversity during their commencement ceremony Saturday.
There were 233 seniors who graduated in the colleges 111th commencement ceremony in Nelson Stadium.
According to college President John Cech, this was a special day for him. Earlier that morning, his own son was among the 2020 graduates who returned for their belated commencement ceremony. That afternoon, his future daughter-in-law graduated with the class of 2021.
"This commencement is very special as each of you have persevered through an incredibly challenging year," Cech said. "In fact, thanks to your hard work and diligence, we did not have to go fully remote for even a single day. Think about that. Only 27% of America's colleges and universities can claim this accomplishment - that is worth an applause."
Cech said commencement addresses are challenging during normal years, and the COVID-19 pandemic made this one even more so.
"Think about it, we have lived through the most significant event to happen on our planet since World War II," Cech said.
Cech and vice president of academic affairs Cathy Day presented the Bishop Gilmore Memorial Award for outstanding scholarship to Caroline Herzog. This award is given to students who attained the highest grade-point average after four years at Carroll. The 2021 Michael Murphy Award for outstanding collegiate citizenship was presented to KT Joy and Thomas Robitaille. This award is given to students who through leadership, service and character best represent the ideals of Carroll College.
The class of 2021 selected Ms. Jenny Tu as the student speaker for this year's commencement. Tu grew up in Taipei City, Taiwan before moving to Washington state in 2013. She entered Carrol in 2017 where she would go on to earn a degree in communications. She spent all four years with Carroll Student Activities and spent two years as co-president of the organization. She also served as a resident assistant and Gold Team Ambassador for admission.
Tu took the opportunity to inject humor and lightheartedness into hear commencement speech.
"I was not actually supposed to be speaking today, they wanted Jenny One, it fell through so you get me, Jenny Tu," she said. "But don't you worry, I am graduating with a communication degree, which means that this is the moment I have been preparing for all four years of my education. For this very moment, to communicate with you, although the one communication class I didn't take was professional communication, so please lower your expectations."
Tu recounted the decisions that led her to the stage that day. She thought back to the day she said "yes" to Carroll College. However, Tu said it was only meant to be temporary and she intended to transfer after a single semester.
"But here we are, that was a decision that opened up many other doors for us this past four years," Tu said. "And that has been the theme of my time here, saying yes, and I think that is what I'd like to share with you today."
Tu described her past four years with Carroll as exciting, memorable, spontaneous, unexpected and challenging. Everything from spontaneous camping trips to auditioning for "The Little Mermaid" colored the experience for Tu and many others.
"For many of us, Carroll has become a home. We found our people here," Tu said. "But we also appreciate those who took us into their home. Professors, and our roommate's mom."
The ceremony wrapped up with the conference of degrees and a speech from President Cech.
"Our faculty deeply care for their students and want to make sure they are prepared in the best possible way to go on to graduate school, medical school or to work," Cech said. "Our staff have worked around the clock to ensure our students have what they need. Everything you need to graduate. This past year they have worked around the clock."
When they are with their families or enjoying a quiet moment at home, Cech asked that the students raise a glass and toast their fellow classmates, faculty and staff to salute the completion of their final year as the class of 2021.
"You have now joined people from around the world and are now new member of the Carroll College Alumni Association," he said.