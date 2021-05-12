Carroll will hold two graduation ceremonies on Saturday

Carroll College is set to hold two commencement ceremonies on Saturday, honoring the classes of 2020 and 2021.

Following the cancellation of their commencement ceremony last May due to COVID-19, the class of 2020 will have their time in the spotlight at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Following that, the class of 2021 will hold their ceremony at 1 p.m. Both ceremonies will be held at Nelson Stadium.

"It was very important to us that we keep these two graduations distinct from one another," said Carroll President John Cech. "From the moment we had to cancel last year's in-person commencement, we have been very clear that we would have a ceremony on campus celebrating the class of 2020. We didn't always know exactly when it would occur, but we always acknowledged that they would be celebrated in their own right."

Cech said the student leaders representing the class of 2021 have been very supportive of the class of 2020 and made it clear that the class of 2020 commencement ceremony in no way takes away from the class of 2021 commencement day.

Any 2020 graduates who are not able to participate in Saturday's ceremony are invited to participate in any other commencement ceremonies during the next 10 years.