Carroll will hold two graduation ceremonies on Saturday

Carroll College is set to hold two commencement ceremonies on Saturday, honoring the classes of 2020 and 2021.
Following the cancellation of their commencement ceremony last May due to COVID-19, the class of 2020 will have their time in the spotlight at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Following that, the class of 2021 will hold their ceremony at 1 p.m. Both ceremonies will be held at Nelson Stadium.
"It was very important to us that we keep these two graduations distinct from one another," said Carroll President John Cech. "From the moment we had to cancel last year's in-person commencement, we have been very clear that we would have a ceremony on campus celebrating the class of 2020. We didn't always know exactly when it would occur, but we always acknowledged that they would be celebrated in their own right."
Cech said the student leaders representing the class of 2021 have been very supportive of the class of 2020 and made it clear that the class of 2020 commencement ceremony in no way takes away from the class of 2021 commencement day.
Any 2020 graduates who are not able to participate in Saturday's ceremony are invited to participate in any other commencement ceremonies during the next 10 years.
"It is important to me that every graduate of Carroll have the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diploma," Cech said. "The onset of the pandemic took a lot away from that class and they and their families deserve the opportunity to truly celebrate all that they have overcome and all that they have accomplished. We are incredibly proud of the resilience of all our students and graduates in the face of this past year."
Each ceremony will feature Cech as a speaker in addition to a senior class speaker elected by their fellow classmates to speak on their behalf.
The class of 2020 elected Connor Hague of Tucson, Arizona as their speaker. Hague graduated cum laude with a major in biochemistry and molecular biology with a minor in psychology. She was also a graduate of the Honors Scholars Program.
The class of 2021 elected Yi-Jen "Jenny" Tu of Taipei City, Taiwan and Seattle, Washington as their speaker. Tu is graduating with a bachelor of arts in communications.
Additionally, the college will be honoring the achievements of exceptional faculty, staff and students with the Emeritus Professors, Outstanding Teaching Awards, Distinguished Scholar Awards, Excellence in Service Awards, Bishop Gilmore Memorial Awards for Outstanding Scholarship and the Michael Murphy Awards for Outstanding Collegiate Citizenship.
Both ceremonies will be ticketed events, and each graduate will be provided up to six tickets for family and friends. Attendees are being asked to follow health protocols outlined on Carroll's website. These include graduates and household groups being six feet apart. Attendees are also required to wear a mask at all times.
On Friday, May 14, a Baccalaureate Mass for the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 will be held at the Cathedral of St. Helena. Admission to this event is by ticket only and doors to the cathedral will open at 3:15 p.m.
The Baccalaureate Mass will be streamed live at www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpdOtCsHyZk and both commencement ceremonies will be streamed live at www.carroll.edu/commencement.