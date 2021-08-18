Carroll prepares for upcoming semester with new COVID protocols

"I feel that Carroll has made the appropriate and best decision for its students, mandating masks at all indoor classes and events," Stodolski said. "But I am still concerned about COVID-19 spreading through campus once everyone is back together and sharing many common spaces. I hope that all of the students adhere to the prevention measures in place and we are able to mitigate the spread of the virus."

According to Stodolski, she is looking forward to getting back into class this fall, but said she wouldn't be all that surprised if classes went virtual at some point due to the virus.

Aislin Gamon, another senior nursing student, said she is also looking forward to beginning her last year at the school this semester. Gamon said she feels like Carroll does a good job keeping the students and staff informed about protocol on campus and believes the resources provided should help mitigate spread.

"Carroll continues to be informative in the midst of a pandemic including providing regular emailed reports of Carroll's status regarding the spread of this virus and education regarding the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine," Gamon said. "Overall, I am very thankful for such accessible resources such as the Wellness Center, which provides COVID-19 testing and mental health services as well as the coming vaccination clinics on campus."