Carroll prepares for upcoming semester with new COVID protocols

As Carroll College gears up for the upcoming fall semester, new COVID-19 protocols will be in place including required masking in classrooms.
Students will start returning on Sunday, with orientation on Monday and the first day of classes on Wednesday. According to Carroll president John Cech, the school is closely following the rate of transmission in Lewis and Clark County to determine its own COVID restrictions.
"In classrooms and in meetings with faculty and staff we are requiring masks," Cech said. "In other indoors areas (such as the Campus Center and other public spaces) we are requesting that students, faculty and staff wear masks. I have faith they'll do the right thing."
Cech said that while the level of transmission in the county is severe, masking will be mandatory in these two situations. He said as the transmission level returns to moderate, masking will go back to being optional. Cech said he was excited that last year Carroll was one of 27% of colleges and universities across the country that met in person every day. The college didn't have a single day where they had to do remote learning exclusively and Cech aims to keep it that way.
"We have taken this very seriously. Our recommendations are there to keep our students safe," Cech said. "We will also be providing free testing in partnership with Shodair Children's Hospital, who have been wonderful to partner with turnaround as quick as a single day."
According to Cech, there will be testing tents set up every Sunday and Monday to encourage regular testing. However, free testing will be available during all operating hours of the campus Wellness Center.
The college is also hosting free vaccination clinics with the first being Monday. Cech said they've set up to provide a fun and festive atmosphere as they are strongly encouraging vaccinations. Cech said there will be giveaways and food trucks on site. The college will also host educational panels on the COVID-19 virus during the clinic to education and debunk many myths about the virus and vaccination, said Cech. Currently, the Carroll administration is working with Student and Health Services to schedule more vaccine clinics throughout the year.
Classrooms will maintain some distancing and cleaning protocols such as disinfecting equipment will continue throughout the following semester. Cech said the college is working very hard to make sure this year is as normal as possible for students. An example Cech provided is the plan to have fans in the stands for sports events this following year, something that couldn't be done last semester.
Some students at Carroll are generally pleased with the precautions the college is taking in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and are hopeful for their return this fall.
Senior nursing student Anastasia Stodolski said she thinks Carroll's administration is making the correct decisions, but still expresses general concern over spread of the virus.
"I feel that Carroll has made the appropriate and best decision for its students, mandating masks at all indoor classes and events," Stodolski said. "But I am still concerned about COVID-19 spreading through campus once everyone is back together and sharing many common spaces. I hope that all of the students adhere to the prevention measures in place and we are able to mitigate the spread of the virus."
According to Stodolski, she is looking forward to getting back into class this fall, but said she wouldn't be all that surprised if classes went virtual at some point due to the virus.
Aislin Gamon, another senior nursing student, said she is also looking forward to beginning her last year at the school this semester. Gamon said she feels like Carroll does a good job keeping the students and staff informed about protocol on campus and believes the resources provided should help mitigate spread.
"Carroll continues to be informative in the midst of a pandemic including providing regular emailed reports of Carroll's status regarding the spread of this virus and education regarding the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine," Gamon said. "Overall, I am very thankful for such accessible resources such as the Wellness Center, which provides COVID-19 testing and mental health services as well as the coming vaccination clinics on campus."
Carroll is also bringing back some events that were canceled the year prior. Cech mentioned specifically an overnight orientation excursion to the Blackfoot River and a rafting trip down the Clark Fork River. This is all part of Carroll's "Show Your Halo" COVID efforts. The basic tenants of which include getting tested, getting vaccinated and wearing a mask when in close proximity to others.
This semester will also bring some new programs to the college. Fall 2021 marks the first-ever cohort of the college's new master's of social work program. Cech said the first cohort has 17 students. About 75% of coursework for this program is online, but Cech said they meet in-person on weekends.
"This program prepared students to be licensed clinical social workers. Of which there is a tremendous need for those with that certification," Cech said. "We are delighted at the level of interest in this program."
This is also the first full semester for the accelerated nursing program. This 15-month program started during the summer and is designed for those who have already earned a degree, but decided to follow the path of nursing. Cech said the first 18 students enrolled in this program are set to graduate in August 2022.