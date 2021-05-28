Carroll College to provide space for St. Andrew School amid expansion

Students of St. Andrew School in Helena will get an early taste of college life during an upcoming expansion project at the Catholic K-12 school.

Carroll College will provide the students with classroom space and access to the chapel, library and dining hall under the supervision of their teachers during the upcoming academic year, the college's President John Cech said.

"We are excited to partner with St. Andrew School to help expand their capabilities," Cech said in a news release. "This is a great example of two Catholic institutions coming together to provide quality Catholic educational opportunities to Helena students."

St. Andrew has existed in its current space at 1900 Flowerree St. since 1998, according to Principal GG Grotbo. She said the school is seeing expansion in more ways than one.

Over the summer of 2020, St. Andrew gained about 50 students. Grotbo said the school had two kindergarten classes for the first time ever, with a total of 32 kindergartners.

Grotbo said the school has always fluctuated between 185 and 200 students and now has about 195 students. She said the school doesn't want to overdo it on class size so it is time to look at expanding the facility.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}