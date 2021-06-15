Carroll College receives $2.3 million donation for library renovation

Carroll College received a $2.3 million donation for the renovation of its library facility.

Carroll President John Cech called the donation "the fourth largest single gift in the history of the college." The donation was given by the Simperman family, Roy and Frances. Roy is a Carroll College graduate of the class of 1962 and the CEO of Semaphore Corporation.

"This is an incredible gift for Carroll College," Cech said in a press release. "Thanks to the generosity of the Simpermans, the college will be able to complete the transformation of the library into a center for collaboration and innovation that integrates highly sophisticated technology into all aspects of scholarship and student experience."

This donation is in addition to an approximately $1 million donation given by the family in 2015. That donation contributed to the launch of the initial renovation of Carroll's 40-year-old library into a new facility.

The new library facility will be renamed the Jack and Sallie Corette Library and Simperman Learning Commons. According to Cech, the newly renovated facility will use state-of-the-art technology incorporated into the space.

