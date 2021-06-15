Carroll College receives $2.3 million donation for library renovation

Carroll College received a $2.3 million donation for the renovation of its library facility.
Carroll President John Cech called the donation "the fourth largest single gift in the history of the college." The donation was given by the Simperman family, Roy and Frances. Roy is a Carroll College graduate of the class of 1962 and the CEO of Semaphore Corporation.
"This is an incredible gift for Carroll College," Cech said in a press release. "Thanks to the generosity of the Simpermans, the college will be able to complete the transformation of the library into a center for collaboration and innovation that integrates highly sophisticated technology into all aspects of scholarship and student experience."
This donation is in addition to an approximately $1 million donation given by the family in 2015. That donation contributed to the launch of the initial renovation of Carroll's 40-year-old library into a new facility.
The new library facility will be renamed the Jack and Sallie Corette Library and Simperman Learning Commons. According to Cech, the newly renovated facility will use state-of-the-art technology incorporated into the space.
The renovations on the bottom half of the facility were completed in 2019 and feature collaborative work settings and individual study spaces. It also houses the Center for Professional Communication and a remodeled archival space. According to a press release, this space has proven to be very popular among students and complements the additional enhancements completed in 2014.
All that remains is to renovate the upper level of the facility. That project is scheduled to begin in spring 2022. This remodel will feature more collaborative work spaces, a 24/7 study room, a space with a 3D printer and tools for model creation, a podcast studio, updated restrooms, a coffee kiosk and much more.
The facility will also feature a "historical interpretive area" which will depict the stories of the Corette and Simperman families.
"We are absolutely thrilled that this project can finally move forward and to completion," said Roy, in a press release. "We are deeply committed to the mission of Carroll College and believe strongly in the value Carroll graduates bring to the world."
According to Cech, Roy has donated to Carroll every single year for 42 years for a wide variety of scholarships, endowment funds, the nursing program, the Simperman building and many other areas on campus. For the library project, the family has donated over $4.2 million in the past several years.
With this gift, Carroll is on its way to being able to complete the next phase of renovations on this project. Depending on construction costs, the college is now looking to raise an additional $1.5 million to $1.7 million to complete the renovations. With some funding already on hand, the college expects the project to move ahead next spring.