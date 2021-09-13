Carroll College named Best in the West for 11th year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cech said it is a testament to the efforts being made to ensure Carroll College is accessible and affordable for all who seek a four-year or graduate education.

“With 99% of our students receiving some form of institutional aid coupled with the most competitive merit scholarships in the region, Carroll is committed to serving our most promising students regardless of financial need," he said. "Plus, the full benefits offered through our Yellow Ribbon program provide an affordable pathway for our veterans and their dependents.”

The full-time annual tuition for 2021-22 is $36,906 and total billable expenses are $48,522, which includes room, board, books and travel.

Cech said the average gift aid for the college of 1,148 students was $24,844 in 2020-21 and the average financial aid award (including student loans but not parent loans) was $29,142.

“A common myth is that Carroll is too expensive,” he said.