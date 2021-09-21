Carroll College announces grant for Catholic high school graduates

Carroll College President John Cech is touring the state to promote a new grant for first-time freshmen who graduate from a Catholic high school.
Cech kicked off the tour of Catholic high schools in Montana Tuesday morning at Helena's St. Andrew School.
"One of the things we are excited about is reaching out to those Catholic high schools," Cech said. "We recognize that these students are committed to private education and those catholic values, the same values and foundation we have here."
Over the course of the week, Cech will visit six Catholic high schools across Montana. On Wednesday, Cech will visit with Loyola Sacred Heart High School in the morning and then Butte Central in the afternoon. On Thursday he will visit Billings Central, and Friday will conclude with a visit to Great Falls Central.
"I look forward to including St. Labre School and Divine Mercy Academy in Belgrade on a future trip," Cech said. "My wife Victoria and I look forward to meeting with students, faculty, advisors and administrators at our Montana Catholic high schools over the next four days."
A new grant offered by Carroll College to Catholic high school graduates can cover up to 50% of housing costs on top of their general financial aid package. The new program is called the "Catholic High School Room Grant" and is funded by donors to Carroll College.
According to Cech, Carroll is "grateful to those who make the sacrifice to send their children to Catholic schools" and and this is the college's way to demonstrate appreciation.
The grant is offered to first-time freshmen whose estimated family contribution is below the total cost of attendance. The application deadline is March 1. There is no limit on the number of grants available.
Cech said he wants to share the opportunities Carroll offers as a Catholic, private college.
"We hope you will think about and consider Carroll College when it comes to your collegiate opportunities," Cech said. "It doesn't cost anything to apply and we can figure out financial aid opportunities and more for you."
According to St. Andrew Principal GG Grotbo, many students want to go off to college, but students can have a full college experience living on campus at Carroll. Living on campus is strongly encouraged by Carroll for at least freshman year.
St. Andrew Vice Principal Bizz Browning said students from St. Andrew vary widely in where they wind up attending college, but many who do go to Carroll find programs and opportunities that align heavily with their beliefs.