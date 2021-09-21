Carroll College announces grant for Catholic high school graduates

According to Cech, Carroll is "grateful to those who make the sacrifice to send their children to Catholic schools" and and this is the college's way to demonstrate appreciation.

The grant is offered to first-time freshmen whose estimated family contribution is below the total cost of attendance. The application deadline is March 1. There is no limit on the number of grants available.

Cech said he wants to share the opportunities Carroll offers as a Catholic, private college.

"We hope you will think about and consider Carroll College when it comes to your collegiate opportunities," Cech said. "It doesn't cost anything to apply and we can figure out financial aid opportunities and more for you."

According to St. Andrew Principal GG Grotbo, many students want to go off to college, but students can have a full college experience living on campus at Carroll. Living on campus is strongly encouraged by Carroll for at least freshman year.

St. Andrew Vice Principal Bizz Browning said students from St. Andrew vary widely in where they wind up attending college, but many who do go to Carroll find programs and opportunities that align heavily with their beliefs.

