Capital High grads commended for perseverance at commencement ceremony

Under a bright blue sky, two long lines of students proceeded across the field at Nelson Stadium — half cloaked in gold, the other half in dark brown. In the crowd looking on, cameras were raised high as the students approached.

On Saturday morning, 316 students graduated from Capital High School during the school’s 47th annual commencement.

Brett Zanto, Capital High principal, welcomed everyone by saying, “Today is a great day and I think after this year it truly is a great day. It’s a time to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of the students seated here this morning.”

Zanto reflected on the past year in which the COVID 19 pandemic continued to alter the normal education system. He recalled all the Microsoft Teams meetings, Zoom, Chromebooks, and the constant dinging sound of incoming emails that often accompanied the learning experience. He expressed sorrow for students over the loss of opportunities like performing live at Night to Shine and the science team’s inability to travel to national competitions.

But despite all the transitions, cancellations, postponements, and revisions to the year everyone had hoped for, Zanto reiterated his steadfast pride in all of the students.

“I commend all of you who have made it this far today,” said Zanto.