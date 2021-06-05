Capital High grads commended for perseverance at commencement ceremony

Under a bright blue sky, two long lines of students proceeded across the field at Nelson Stadium — half cloaked in gold, the other half in dark brown. In the crowd looking on, cameras were raised high as the students approached.
On Saturday morning, 316 students graduated from Capital High School during the school’s 47th annual commencement.
Brett Zanto, Capital High principal, welcomed everyone by saying, “Today is a great day and I think after this year it truly is a great day. It’s a time to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of the students seated here this morning.”
Zanto reflected on the past year in which the COVID 19 pandemic continued to alter the normal education system. He recalled all the Microsoft Teams meetings, Zoom, Chromebooks, and the constant dinging sound of incoming emails that often accompanied the learning experience. He expressed sorrow for students over the loss of opportunities like performing live at Night to Shine and the science team’s inability to travel to national competitions.
But despite all the transitions, cancellations, postponements, and revisions to the year everyone had hoped for, Zanto reiterated his steadfast pride in all of the students.
“I commend all of you who have made it this far today,” said Zanto.
After pondering where the CHS class of 2021 ranked among previous classes, Zanto shared that Capital seniors had swept a multitude of statewide scholarships. In addition, he pointed out that of the 316 students graduating, 38 were valedictorians and seven were salutatorians — an unprecedented number for the school.
“This is a class that perseveres,” said Zanto. “This is a class that has learned to adapt and such skills will surely pay off in the future.”
Following Zanto’s greeting there were speeches from Dr. Tyler Ream, superintendent of Helena Public Schools, as well as four CHS seniors.
The keynote speaker for the event was Vijay Dias, a Helena native and Capital High alumnus whose professional accolades include playing and coaching soccer and football professionally at the state, national, and international level. He served as special assistant coach for the Indianapolis Colts during the 2006 Super Bowl and helped carry the Stanford women’s soccer team to their NCAA championship win in 2017.
In addressing the students, Dias noted that while he knew he had seemingly lived an extraordinary life filled with many prestigious accomplishments, those weren’t the things that gave his life meaning.
“With all that glimmer and glitz, sometimes it’s easy to overlook the cracks,” said Dias.
Dias admitted that after winning his first national title while attending Indiana University, he was hospitalized and diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Ultimately, struggles as a result of his diagnosis forced Dias to withdraw from college and temporarily shelve any childhood dreams he had planned for his life.
He explained that he chose to share that dark chapter of his life with the students because of how it later benefited him.
“It helped me ultimately realize who I am and what I’m worth and my true value because at this point I didn’t quit,” said Dias. “I kept clawing, scraping to rebuild myself and my life down on bent knees refusing to feel sorry for myself or sad about the situation I was in.”
Dias went on to explain that he continued to pursue his dreams despite all of the challenges and hardships. At 34 years old he finally signed his first professional contract.
“My longest held childhood dream was lived and realized in spite of everything I’d faced and endured,” said Dias. “This is true victory.”
Along with his own personal losses, Dias acknowledged the many losses shared by the students over the past year. He reiterated how their losses and the adversity built from them would someday benefit them as well.
“Sitting in the sunshine is important but being able to weather a storm is crucial,” said Dias.
Dias concluded his address to the students with a reading of the Rudyard Kipling’s poem, “If.”
The sun was high in the sky by the time the CHS class of 2021 took their much-anticipated walk across the stage to shake hands, grab their diploma and shift their tassel.
