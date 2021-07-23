Camp Ascension aims to close gaps left by COVID and summer-slide

She said her students have been having an absolute blast this summer and she attributes a lot of that to the camp atmosphere. She said the kids know that they do a little work in the morning and get to have a lot of fun in the afternoons. She also credited her teachers for coming up with lots of different activities in case there is any need of a backup in the afternoon.

"I am really pleased with the interactions between kids who go to different schools," Klock said. "We have a few Bryant kids here and they've been really welcoming to kids from other schools. They're like little families."

Klock credited a lot of the success of the camp to the assistants who put together all the activity and filed trip portion of the program. Klock said a lot of these students simply would not be able to do all of these activities in a given summer.

"It's such a huge variety of activities. We're really showing them all Helena has to offer," Klock said. "These community partners are doing so much for us."

This was a sentiment shared by Carter, who said the opportunity was huge for these kids. According to Carter, this entire program is an opportunity to see how a summer program like this impacts their kids. She believes that it will be a worthwhile investment.