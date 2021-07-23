Camp Ascension aims to close gaps left by COVID and summer-slide

This summer, Helena Public Schools put together the largest summer school program in the history of the district in order to address gaps left by COVID-19 and the so-called "summer-slide."
This program is largely funded through federal Recovery Act monies and has been dubbed "Camp Ascension."
The goal of the program is to fill in gaps in both academics and social-emotional needs left by the coronavirus pandemic and summer break. According to the district's new assistant superintendent for elementary education, Brian Cummings, the district knew going into this summer that they wanted to serve 300 students from kindergarten to fifth grade and they wanted to do it at the three new schools in the district.
"We worked with families that really needed to continue their learning," Cummings said. "So it wasn't necessarily an opt-in scenario, we reached out to these families."
Assistant superintendent for middle and high school, Josh McKay, said they really wanted to make sure the program had the "feel" of a summer camp atmosphere. This meant making the content highly engaging for the students and focusing heavily on meeting their social/emotional needs for the upcoming school year.
Given the sheer scale of Camp Ascension, it required a lot of planning to get the program to where it is this summer. Six administrators started planning this program back in January of this year and spent three to four months planning how they wanted it to work. McKay said they had instructional coaches that carefully planned out the amount of time the four-days per week, seven-week camp would have.
"We've run other summer programs in the past," McKay said. "The fun ones are always the most successful and engaging kind."
However, the sheer size of the undertaking for this summer program meant it was all-hands-on-deck.
"In the past, we've done targeted smaller programs, but nothing like this," Cummings said. "This one has been hugely successful."
The program is divided across the three newer school buildings in the district. Jim Darcy Elementary headed by future Central Elementary principal Nick Radley, Central Elementary School headed by Jefferson Elementary principal Lona Carter and Bryant Elementary School headed by its own principal Trish Klock. According to Cummings, it was these three principals who took on the academic aspect of the program, focusing heavily on English language arts and math.
Each of these three sites has an additional person assigned to the community outreach side of the program. Jim Darcy has Justine Alberts, Bryant has Riley Thatcher and Central has Brice Burton. These three dedicated themselves entirely to reaching out to the community and setting up activities for students to do across Helena. They also handled all busing and scheduling for their school.
"They all kind of partnered on the principal role," McKay said. "They were super creative in figuring it out."
Each day the Camp Ascension students spend the morning working on academic lessons. They will also work on their social skills via activities with music, arts and more. In the afternoons, the students will take a field trip or other enrichment activities.
According to Lona Carter, these trips include having visited Starbase at Fort Harrison, The Independent Record, Exploration Works, The Holter Museum, Memorial Park, the Capital building, a downtown Helena scavenger hunt, the Lewis and Clark Public Library, Stonetree Climbing Center, the original governor's mansion and many more. Despite these being the highlight of the day for many students, Carter said the teachers and paraprofessionals work hard to make the mornings fun as well.
"I think the kids really enjoy it. They all had a couple of kids they knew, but they've also made lots of new friends," Carter said. "They've been really receptive to the lessons. They families really seem to appreciate it as well."
Carter said they had four or five Digital Learning Initiative students who she is glad to see interacting with and socializing with other students in this program. Carter said giving them this time to learn how to play together and develop their social skills is something that was severely lacking during COVID.
The situation has been similar over at Bryant for principal Trish Klock.
She said her students have been having an absolute blast this summer and she attributes a lot of that to the camp atmosphere. She said the kids know that they do a little work in the morning and get to have a lot of fun in the afternoons. She also credited her teachers for coming up with lots of different activities in case there is any need of a backup in the afternoon.
"I am really pleased with the interactions between kids who go to different schools," Klock said. "We have a few Bryant kids here and they've been really welcoming to kids from other schools. They're like little families."
Klock credited a lot of the success of the camp to the assistants who put together all the activity and filed trip portion of the program. Klock said a lot of these students simply would not be able to do all of these activities in a given summer.
"It's such a huge variety of activities. We're really showing them all Helena has to offer," Klock said. "These community partners are doing so much for us."
This was a sentiment shared by Carter, who said the opportunity was huge for these kids. According to Carter, this entire program is an opportunity to see how a summer program like this impacts their kids. She believes that it will be a worthwhile investment.
Klock said she's already seeing academic growth in the students at her school, but also she's had parents commenting on the improvements they're seeing in their child's academics. Klock said it's been very rewarding for her on a personal level.
The rewarding aspect of this program is something that is seemingly echoed back to the top of the district.
"This feels really great having 400 to 450 kids that we can support both academically and emotionally," Cummings said. "We really want this to be an enriching experiences for these kids."
Camp Ascension will continue on for three more weeks. The final day of the summer program will be Aug. 12. This will give students a few weeks off before the first day of school, Aug. 27.