Blessing of the Animals at Carroll College

Carroll College held its annual Blessing of the Animals, Monday, which is the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi. The feast commemorates the life of St. Francis, who was born in the 12th century and is the Catholic Church’s patron saint of animals and the environment. It is a popular day for pets to be “blessed.” This year's blessing, provided by Fr. Marc Lenneman, included over a dozen dogs, two miniature horses and a cat, many of them a part of Carroll's Anthrozoology program. In previous years, fish and hedgehogs have also been in attendance.