A year later, 2020 graduates return for Carroll College commencement

Hauge said she is proud and thankful of her time at Carroll. Despite all the postponed plans and other turmoil the class endured, the class always found a way to give without cost, Hauge said. She recounted many of the ways the class of 2020 had each other's back, the ways they helped each other. This became especially true when the pandemic hit, and students would make solo grocery runs just to make sure everyone had what they needed, Hauge said.

"We found what we're passionate about. We discovered what we're made of, and we stood up for what we believe in," Hague said. "It seems perfectly fitting for a class that's been through as much as we have to get launched into the adult world during a global moment of crisis."

Following Hague's speech, Cech and Cathy Day, vice president of academic affairs, conferred the Bishop Gilmore Memorial Award for outstanding scholarship to graduates Sara Lue Johnson and Clarissa Rose Noelle Moravec. The 2020 Michael Murphy Award for Outstanding Collegiate Citizenship was presented to students Emma Nylin and Kennedy Bahm.

Following the awards and recognition of diplomas, Cech took the stage to share some brief words with the graduates. Cech told the students that despite the virtual conferral last May, he was honored to engage in an in-person conferral for these students.

"Graduates, it gives me great joy to know that each of you will always be a part of Carroll, just as Carroll will always be a part of you, wherever you go, whatever you do," Cech said. "From this day forward, you area Saint of Carroll College forever. And the would should rest easy and rest sure -- the Saints are marching in."

