A year later, 2020 graduates return for Carroll College commencement

From far and wide, the class of 2020 returned to Carroll College on Saturday for the graduation ceremony they missed the year prior.
Approximately 141 of the 315 graduates of the class of 2020 made their way back to Carroll College to once again meet with their fellow graduates and celebrate their accomplishments. The ceremony was originally scheduled for May 2020, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Carroll administration wanted to ensure that all graduates had the opportunity to participate in a traditional ceremony, opting to hold ceremonies for 2020 and 2021 graduates on the same day.
Following the walkout, Carroll president John Cech said "Carroll College's 2020 commencement ceremonies are now convened. I think that deserves a round of applause." The crowd was in agreement, cheering for the moment that had been a long time coming for last year's graduating class.
For the 110th commencement ceremony, the class chose Connor Hague of Tucson, Arizona as their speaker. Hague graduated cum laude with a major in biochemistry and molecular biology with a minor in psychology. She was also a graduate of the Honor Scholars program. Since her graduation a year prior, Hague has remained in Helena working as an emergency room scribe at St. Peter's Health. Hague will go on to attend the University of Washington's school of medicine in Seattle, Washington this fall.
Hauge prefaced her speech by noting that Helena is situated on lands historically occupied by tribes including the Blackfoot.
"I opened a Word doc to write this speech last summer. Despite all the times I opened it, ready to write something groundbreaking, authentic and deeply inspiring -- that page stayed blank for months," Hague said. "I finally decided to just start small, focus on the little things: what kept me coming back to Carroll every year, what made Helena my home. I think I speak for every graduate in this room when I say it is the people here."
Hague recounted all the events and turmoil that occurred during her class' time at Carrol. She said during their four years, Carroll saw three presidents, four new buildings, three building renovations, majors eliminated and master's programs created. They also saw countless professors come and go, and they endured a global pandemic.
"While we always had each other, I don't think any of us can look around this room and say we're the same people that went on that freshman rafting trip," Hague said. "Look around. We're old now. We changed our major, maybe more than once. We read plays in the theater. We joined club and D&D campaigns. We stopped playing sports for the first time since we were six. We went from sneaking furniture out to Guad Hill to being the CAs who pretended not to see the freshmen sneaking furniture out to Guad Hill."
Hauge said she is proud and thankful of her time at Carroll. Despite all the postponed plans and other turmoil the class endured, the class always found a way to give without cost, Hauge said. She recounted many of the ways the class of 2020 had each other's back, the ways they helped each other. This became especially true when the pandemic hit, and students would make solo grocery runs just to make sure everyone had what they needed, Hauge said.
"We found what we're passionate about. We discovered what we're made of, and we stood up for what we believe in," Hague said. "It seems perfectly fitting for a class that's been through as much as we have to get launched into the adult world during a global moment of crisis."
Following Hague's speech, Cech and Cathy Day, vice president of academic affairs, conferred the Bishop Gilmore Memorial Award for outstanding scholarship to graduates Sara Lue Johnson and Clarissa Rose Noelle Moravec. The 2020 Michael Murphy Award for Outstanding Collegiate Citizenship was presented to students Emma Nylin and Kennedy Bahm.
Following the awards and recognition of diplomas, Cech took the stage to share some brief words with the graduates. Cech told the students that despite the virtual conferral last May, he was honored to engage in an in-person conferral for these students.
"Graduates, it gives me great joy to know that each of you will always be a part of Carroll, just as Carroll will always be a part of you, wherever you go, whatever you do," Cech said. "From this day forward, you area Saint of Carroll College forever. And the would should rest easy and rest sure -- the Saints are marching in."