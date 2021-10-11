$12M bond would fund upgrades to Jefferson High School in Boulder

"Part of trying to be efficient with taxpayer money is reuse of old space," Norbeck said. "For instance, we want to repurpose the old music room into a room for the drama club. Currently they're using an old stage in our gymnasium, and if they're in there, we can't have gym class."

There are also several old draft rooms and other rooms in the technical skills part of the facility, which will be repurposed into a weight room for student athletes, while the welding, drafting and other technical courses will receive a space in the school's addition. Norbeck said these courses are increasingly popular and he fears that the current 12-student cap might not be enough in the future.

ADA accessibility is another significant issue the bond would tackle. The last upgrades to the facility were before the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and thus much of it is not currently compliant.

The plan is to have the upgrades completed in around two years. However, this is highly contingent on supply chains and availability of materials. According to Norbeck, the upgrades are necessary to match the potential for growth the Boulder community is currently experiencing.