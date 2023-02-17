Three drag shows will be held in Helena on Saturday to celebrate 26 years of the LGBTQ+ community’s presence and love no longer being a crime.

The events, known as the Former Felons' Ball, will celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court's 1996 Romer v. Evans decision which found that under the Equal Protection Clause, a state cannot amend its constitution to deny gay and lesbian people basic rights.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for two drag shows Saturday at the Rialto and Gold/Western bars along Last Chance Gulch. The shows start at 9:30 p.m. and are for ages 18 and over, noting people have to be at least 21 to drink. Proceeds are to fund Montana Pride, which is an annual celebration of the past, present and future of the LGBTQ+ community in our state. The events are free with a suggested $10 donation.

Earlier on Saturday, Mount Ascension Brewing Co. is having a show from 4:30 p.m. to “sundown,” with it open to all ages, and noting that people must be at least 21 to drink. Doors open at 3 p.m., and proceeds will also go to Montana Pride. Montana Pride 2023 will run from July 30-Aug. 6 in Helena, and it will be the event’s 30th anniversary.

The events come as drag shows have been thrust into the spotlight in the 2023 legislative session, with lawmakers now meeting in town.

There have also been people on social media who angrily speak out and have stated their mission was to disrupt and obstruct the event. One of the postings states its members are “carrying” a demonstration. One lawmaker alluded to some groups threatening to come to the event armed.

Cory Bailey, assistant chief of the Helena Police Department, said they were aware of the drag shows and “have plans in place.” He declined further comment.

Kevin Hamm, president of Montana Pride, which is organizing the shows, stated there will be a “vibe check” to see if someone is a part of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally at the doors.

“From the standpoint of is it going to be a safe event, well it’s going to be as safe as living queer is,” said Hamm. “We do have extra patrols with HPD, extra security at the event and extra photographers so that if anyone causes a disruption, we will have their face.”

There have been some prior protests at Helena LGBTQ+ events. In July 2022, there were some people opposed to a drag queen story hour stood outside the event held during Montana Pride. Some were believed to have ties to white nationalist groups. However, hundreds more Pride supporters stood between the protesters and the event as the story hour took place.

Testimony on drag show bills before the Legislature has been fiery from both sides.

House Bill 359, which would ban minors from attending drag shows was dramatically amended Wednesday before it passed out of the House Judiciary Committee.

It was updated by sponsor Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls, to define drag shows as an event “that features topless dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, or male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, regardless of whether or not performed for consideration.”

The bill also expanded the section listing where drag shows are banned to include “on public property in any location where the performance is in the presence of an individual under the age of 18 or in a location owned by an entity that receives any form of funding from the state.” All the changes were approved with GOP support.

“This bill right here tells people ‘Yeah, we can target folks,’” Rep Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, said in a committee meeting Wednesday in referencing House Bill 359 from Rep. Braxton Mitchell to ban children from attending drag shows.

Many proponents of the bill in its initial hearing conflated drag performers to child abusers.

“ … I have just received notification about a drag show coming up this weekend in which a group is planning to come armed to, in their words, ‘Stop these groomers.’ So I want to make sure that that is known what this is going to hit at," Zephyr continued.

Hamm referred to the people introducing bills against the LGBTQ+ community, mostly Republicans and conservatives, as “fascists.”

“The fascists want us dead, we’re not, let’s dance," said Hamm. “... I’ve been pushed past my limit of ‘Oh, they can be educated.' They’re actively choosing to be ignorant."

Carroll College's Queer Straight Alliance club has been active in the Legislature. Seth Houghton, a junior psychology major and the public relations officer for Carroll's QSA stated that the club couldn’t make it to speak on HB 359 due to short notice.

“I think a lot of the bills that have been put out have been a lot of performative behavior by republicans who don’t really have much of a platform anymore,” said Houghton. “... They’re targeting a community that’s fought so hard for every right they have.”

Houghton stated that state legislators should actually attend a drag event to see what it’s actually like before introducing laws about them.

“Representatives and senators who are against drag shows should also attend because they should see it’s not what they think it is,” said Houghton. “It’s not a strip club. It’s not some sex performance on stage. It’s entertainment that involves a highly exaggerated performance of gender.”

Following the drag shows this weekend, Monday is Equality Day at the state Capitol. The event is organized from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by the Montana's Free and Fair Coalition, a group of LGBTQ+ rights organizations and activists. The day will have breakfast, lobbying training, talking with legislators, lunch and more.

Houghton stated how excited Carroll's QSA is for this weekend's drag shows.