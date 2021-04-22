 Skip to main content
Downtown Helena to host block party at new headquarters
editor's pick top story

Downtown Helena to host block party at new headquarters

The Trailhead

In conjunction with the Helena Business Improvement District, Community Crate, Kevin League Photography and Vigilante Shuttles & Tours, DHI is hosting an open house block party scheduled for Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the new headquarters 330 N. Jackson, nicknamed The Trailhead.

Downtown Helena, Inc. recently moved into its new digs, and wants to show them off to the community.

Attendees can purchase downtown business gift certificates known as Nuggets and learn about the groups' latest programs, downtown beautification projects and equipment rentals.

Free beer from Ten Mile and Blackfoot breweries will be provided as well as cookies from Cassadoodles. Food trucks and live music are also planned.

Safety precautions will be taken and masks will be required, according to the announcement.

More information can be found on the organization's website, downtownhelena.com.

