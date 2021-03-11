Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, March 11, 2021

music
Battle of the Bands at the Civic Center
Who is the best band in Montana? You can decide! On Saturday, bands will battle it out on the Helena Civic Center auditorium and ballroom stages to fight for the title of “Best Montana Band.”
The event will showcase a dozen Montana bands with six bands playing in the ballroom and six bands playing in the auditorium.
Both stages will be streamed onto the big screens in the other room as well as live streamed right into your living room. The winner will be voted on by the public the night of the battle and will receive the first ever “Best Montana Band” trophy and a cash prize.
Lewis and Clark Brewing will be on tap providing bar service, and food options will be provided by some amazing Helena vendors. Watch for updates on the Helena Civic Center’s Facebook page.
Ticket prices are $25 per person for live audience or $30 for a streaming ticket.
Tickets can be purchased:
- Online at www.helenaciviccenter.com
- By phone at 406-447-8481
- At the Helena Civic Center Box Office Monday-Friday 10-1 and 2-4 (live audience tickets only)
Myrna Soundstage Episode 6: Hard Hugs gets you movin’
This time around, The Myrna Soundstage, Presented by AARP Montana, brings on a synth-punk-disco dance band 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
The Myrna Soundstage is The Myrna Loy's new monthly show featuring Montana performers, with interviews by singer/songwriter John Dendy.
Hard Hugs, which came together about two years ago, is known for getting folks up on their feet and movin’ to the beat.
Join your friends in The Myrna Loy auditorium during a limited-size watch party on the big screen (35 people) or tune in online.
Band members are Lenny Eckhardt (synths, guitar, vocals), Regan Clancy (vocals, bass), Jon Anderson (drums, vocals) and Joshua Loveland (synths, percussion, vocals).
If the term “retro-futuristic synthwave” throws you about a bit, have a listen at https://www.hardhugs.com/ or at themyrnaloy.com.
“We just wanted to do something really fun -- a collaborative band that was geared to getting people to dance,” says Clancy.
“At Soundstage, we’re trying to present people with something they don’t hear every day. This is not your typical Montana Americana kind of band. What they’re doing is rare in Montana - in this decade,” says Soundstage music host John Dendy.
All the Soundstage episodes are filmed in advance and debut on screen before a limited-size audience at The Myrna Loy, while the show is simultaneously streamed into your living room for a stay-at-home date night.
Viewers can link to the streaming performances at themyrnaloy.com. While there is no charge for streaming, donations and "no-show" tickets are welcome.
Tickets for the big-screen watch party are $15, and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287.
Myrna offers special streaming event with iconic Irish band Dervish
Just in time for St. Paddy’s Day, The Myrna Loy offers a special streaming concert by the legendary Irish folk band, Dervish, beginning March 17.
Dervish performs at the UK’s premier celebration of Celtic music, the Celtic Connections music festival in Glasgow, Scotland, in January 2020.
This never-before-released event, also features bluegrass icons Abigail Washburn and Bela Fleck, Irish singer songwriter Brian Kennedy, Scottish songstress Heidi Talbot and American folk musician Peggy Seeger.
Enjoy the magical instrument jamming and unique collaborations with the eight-piece Dervish band that kept the festival audience at the Royal Concert Hall spellbound.
Dervish was on its way to The Myrna Loy last March when COVID-19 hit. The band is rescheduled to perform here in March 2022.
In the meantime, Dervish offered The Myrna Loy this special online event.
Streaming tickets are $10 and available at www.themyrnaloy.com and at the box office.
No phone orders, please.
A link to the concert will be emailed to ticket-buyers on or before March 17. (So, providing an accurate email address is essential.)
Ticket holders can stream this show anytime, starting on St. Patrick's Day.
theater
Carroll performs ‘Midsummer Night's Dream’
Carroll College Theatre artists perform William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” from March 11-21.
One of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies portrays the events surrounding the marriage of Theseus, Duke of Athens; and Hippolyta, former Queen of the Amazons.
In this immersive theatrical experience, the whole theater has been converted into the Athenian forest where attendees will sit around the perimeter of the room.
Mask wearing and social distancing are required.
A customized livestream is also available.
Cameras will follow the characters, providing a multi-camera, immersive experience for those at home.
More information is available at www.carroll.edu/theatre/tickets.
Shows are March 11, 12, 13, 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m., and March 14 and 21 at 2:30 p.m. in the Flex Theatre, lower level of the Campus Center.
An additional livestream only performance is March 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Livestream Tickets are available at www.cctbookticks.com -- $13 for an individual, $26 for a group stream pass, and $5 or $10 for those with a current Carroll College ID. There is a $1 technology fee added to each ticket.
In-person tickets can be purchased at: https://secure.touchnet.net/C23359_ustores/web/store_main.jsp?STOREID=121&SINGLESTORE=true
Audience limit is 20. Tickets will be sold at the door 60 minutes before the performance, but advance online purchase is recommended.
In-person tickets cost $5 for those with a Carroll ID and those under 13; $10 for students from other schools and seniors; and $15 for general admission.
For more information, contact: kshire@carroll.edu.
Grandstreet Virtual Gala
The signature event of Grandstreet’s season is back online with Broadway performers, gourmet meals, discounted season passes and the "most amazing door prize of all time."
Join Grandstreet 6 p.m. Saturday, March 20, for its Virtual Gala as it celebrates its "Brighter Days Ahead!" season launch.
During the Gala, Grandstreet will announce its top-secret lineup of shows with preview performances.
Buy a season pass and be entered for an additional chance to win an amazing door prize!
Two ticket levels are available for this event, a Full Gala ticket is $75 and includes a boxed dinner from Chili O’Brien’s Catering, a bottle of wine from the Hawthorn or sparkling cider, access to the virtual event and fundraiser and entry for a chance to win the door prize.
Meal pick up is at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 20, before the event.
(Full tickets are only available at GrandstreetTheatre.com until March 12.)
The Gala Lite ticket for $10 will get you access to the virtual event only. (Available for purchase at GrandstreetTheatre.com until the night of the Gala).
Tickets give access to two websites, including the livestream link for the season announcement, teasers from upcoming shows, and special guest Broadway performers.
Ticket holders also receive access to accelevents.com for silent auctions, donation opportunities and an exclusive opportunity to buy discounted season passes.
Season passes for members and gala attendees will be the lowest priced season passes for the 2020-2021 season.
Golden Pass - One ticket to each show, $150.
Double Golden Pass - Two tickets to each show, $295.
Flex 8 Pass - Eight tickets in any combination, $175 (exclusions apply).
Buying a pass at the gala gives the attendee an additional chance to win Grandstreet’s epic door prize -- any ticket, to any show, anywhere, anytime in the next three years - up to $3,500 value of tickets, travel and lodging.
Anyone buying the full Gala ticket or purchases a season pass at the Gala or Gala lite will be entered for a chance to win!
Buy a full Gala ticket and season pass to be entered twice.
Gala guest performers include: DeAundre Woods, who is currently performing in the ‘’And Peggy” company of Hamilton: The Musical; Alex Hairston, who has performed in “Motown the Musical”; Justin Reynolds, known for his role as Smokey Robinson in “Motown”; and JJ Neimann, who has appeared at Grandstreet and has over 500,000 TikTok followers.
Art
Young Voices 2021 Exhibit opens
1+1=1 Gallery unveils a new body of art in its fifth annual Young Voices exhibit, open from March 13 through April 2.
The 16 artists will donate 50% of proceeds to the Humane Society, Montana Human Rights Network and Grandstreet Theatre, and the gallery owners will match that donation.
The Helena community is invited to support these budding artists and local charities by purchasing a piece of art by the young artists.
The public can listen to/see artist talks online and can purchase all of the artworks in person or online.
The March 13 Open House is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with masks required.
The artists range in ages from 7-16 and include: Justin Terry, Kaelani Fury, Scarlet Carpenter, Ivey FitzGerald, Ciana Williams, Anora Williams, Amelia Williams, Winn Lozar, Leighton Lozar, Carys Hazen, Jaylin Oats, Genevieve Hibbard, Hazel Hibbard, Maddie Schnittgen, Sali Linden and Maggie Linden.
For more information, visit http://1plus1is1.com/events/ or call 431-9931 or visit 434 N. Last Chance Gulch.
comedy
Show canceled
The “Whose Live Anyway” show at the Lewis & Clark Fairgrounds has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The likelihood of holding an event indoors in May are slim, say the organizers, and rescheduling didn’t work.
Following credit card policy, the fairgrounds will refund all ticket sales via check.
Those who purchased tickets should email LGUSTAFSON@lccfairgrounds.com with your current mailing address and the Order ID # on your ticket.
helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 800-326-3264 ext. 2118, cinemark.com
● Church People, PG
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
● Nomadland, R
● Minari, PG-13