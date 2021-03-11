Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, March 11, 2021

The Helena community is invited to support these budding artists and local charities by purchasing a piece of art by the young artists.

The public can listen to/see artist talks online and can purchase all of the artworks in person or online.

The March 13 Open House is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with masks required.

The artists range in ages from 7-16 and include: Justin Terry, Kaelani Fury, Scarlet Carpenter, Ivey FitzGerald, Ciana Williams, Anora Williams, Amelia Williams, Winn Lozar, Leighton Lozar, Carys Hazen, Jaylin Oats, Genevieve Hibbard, Hazel Hibbard, Maddie Schnittgen, Sali Linden and Maggie Linden.

For more information, visit http://1plus1is1.com/events/ or call 431-9931 or visit 434 N. Last Chance Gulch.

comedy

Show canceled

The “Whose Live Anyway” show at the Lewis & Clark Fairgrounds has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The likelihood of holding an event indoors in May are slim, say the organizers, and rescheduling didn’t work.

Following credit card policy, the fairgrounds will refund all ticket sales via check.