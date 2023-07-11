Audrey Snellman and Oli Leinin shared a dedication and enthusiasm that their coach saw long before the two teamed up.

And last weekend the two showed off that zeal at the East Helena Rodeo for the third consecutive year.

“It's really cool to perform in front of that many people,” Snellman said. “Especially at a rodeo so close to home, my family and friends were there to support me. It was truly amazing.”

At age 5, Snellman began riding, and at 7, she started barrel racing. When she turned 10, she began performing routines independently. Snellman was a gymnast and incorporated her routines into her riding.

Snellman was unaware that the routines she was performing encompassed a legitimate sport and that she could pursue it professionally with the guidance of a trained instructor.

While attending the Last Chance Stampede with her family in Helena when she was about 10, she saw professional trick riders performing, which validated her ambition to perform on a horse.

Snellman’s mother, Laura, said, “When I saw the trick riders come out to perform, I just thought, 'I hope Audrey doesn’t see this because I knew that would be it.'”

One of the Last Chance Stampede performers, Madison MacDonald-Thomas, became her coach in 2020.

“She was a natural because of her background in gymnastics and was very easy to teach,” MacDonald-Thomas said. “You could tell she had an extreme passion for the sport.”

When Snellman joined, Leinin was already collaborating with MacDonald-Thomas. MacDonald-Thomas saw the two girls had similar enthusiasm, making them a good match to work together. Leinin is from Flaxville and has been trick-riding on her horse Sparkles for three years.

"Going out there is such a rush, the crowd cheering makes it exciting," said Leinin.

“They have put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears in the past three years and have really grown into amazing young performers,” MacDonald-Thomas said.

Over the weekend, 13-year-old Snellman showcased several tricks with her horse. These included the full fender drag, forward neck layover, suicide drag, single vaults hippodrome stand, and the side back bend.

Before entering the arena, Snellman feels nervous. But once she completes her first lap, riding becomes second nature. To calm her nerves, she practices controlled breathing. Snellman's focus is preparing her horse, which includes more than just its dazzled appearance. She warms up her horse by walking or jogging.

“The horse is the true athlete in this scenario,” Snellman said. “I literally trust my horse with my life, and nothing can replace that.”

She performs on a 15-year-old flea-bitten gray horse named Deucy, whom she has had for four years.

Snellman said she has developed close bonds with the horses. She pointed out that humans, unlike horses, can easily hydrate or dress appropriately in hot weather, so they strive to provide the horses with the best life possible.

“The fact that we have tamed wild animals that essentially allow us to use them for work, fun, and as teammates is mind-blowing,” Snellman said. “Our horses are extremely talented at what they do, and they allow us to grow and learn. Although we technically “trained” them, it takes a special kind of animal to do what we do, and they are that.”

One of her horses, Thelma, is a palomino she uses for barrel racing. At the NRA junior slack performance Saturday, Snellman recorded a time of 17.6 seconds in the junior barrel racing event. On Sunday, she improved her performance with a time of 17.3 seconds, earning her fourth place overall in the county slack competition.

Snellman gained her animal-handling skills by working on her family's North Valley farm and participating in the 4-H program. Recently, she raised a steer and a hog, both of which she sold during the 4-H market event. She used the profits to fund her college education and care for her horses.

As she considers her future, she intends to pursue rodeo while in college. Her goal is to work in the medical field as a veterinarian or physician. She said that she is fascinated by bones and sees herself undergoing orthopedics or trauma surgery.

Snellman intends to attend a college outside of Montana to discover new opportunities and develop her skills. She desires to study in a location that has a strong rodeo culture. However, she plans on returning to Montana to settle down and establish roots.

“I don’t think I could be anywhere without the mountains, this is my home,” she said.