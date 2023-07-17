West Valley Fire Rescue has graduated 11 new firefighters and emergency medical responders and promoted five firefighters to the rank of lieutenant, officials with the department said.

The department also reported in an email that it has reached almost 1,000 9-1-1 calls per year.

They said new members have received training in all aspects of firefighting and emergency responses over the past 12 weeks.

They learned the basics of how to wear the gear to the science of fire behavior inside a structure. They were also trained in trauma care, CPR & Defib use, vehicle extrication, wildland firefighting and structural firefighting.

The training also allowed for an opportunity for experienced firefighters to become driver-operators for the fire engines and water tenders.

As this year’s calls have increased, recruiting new members in 2023 is a top priority. West Valley’s fall recruiting campaign ends Sept. 1.

To become a volunteer firefighter in Lewis and Clark County, go to MakeMeAFirefighter.org.