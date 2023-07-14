West Mont is having its first Color Fun Run on Saturday.

The 1-mile, all-terrain event is at 3240 York Road. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the race starts at 4 p.m.

The event is an untimed (non-competitive) run where participants get colored powder to throw on friends and fellow runners. Everyone gets colorful.

Registration, which is open to all ages, is $15 and includes one 70-gram color package. More color packages may be purchased onsite the day of the event.

Parking is free and refreshments will be available for purchase.

All proceeds go to directly support people with disabilities.

More information and online registration at https://bit.ly/3JWGrWg.

Visit the check-in booth by the pavilion for day-of registration

Since 1973, West Mont has been offering support for people with disabilities ranging from residential and supported living services to vocational training and employment assistance.