Every Body (R)

Myrna Loy

Grade: A

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (PG-13)

Cinemark

Grade: C+

No Hard Feelings (R)

Cinemark

Grade: B-

This bonus three-pack includes two films about sex, and one about an action hero who’s too old to crack a whip anymore.

“Every Body”

Playing at the Myrna, it's a brilliant documentary profiling three non-binary, intersex friends. It’s directed by Julie Cohen, who gave us “RBG,” a touching portrait of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The cultural wars that rage from the Helena to Tallahassee are replete with battlefield casualties, including depression and suicide.

Cohen’s response to this escalating pain is an intimate one: She invites us to spend time with three non-binary people, hear their stories – and, perhaps, hug them.

Intersex individuals are a small segment of the non-binary spectrum. I am no scholar on this, but an intersex person has “a mix of male and female characteristics.”

Alicia has XY male chromosomes, with a vagina but no ovaries – and a male organ instead. Early on, doctors surgically removed the male elements.

Alicia was not allowed a voice in her own gender.

These three activists are demanding that all people, across the gender spectrum, be accepted for who they are, and who they wish to be, rather than to have their identity co-opted by others – parents, doctors, legislators, pastors.

The people profiled are resilient, sweet, steel-strong souls who have taken control over their lives and are now reaching out to empower others.

Cohen describes her film as “a holy crap documentary, that also makes you want to hug them.”

Mission accomplished. I wanted to hug River, Sean and Alicia.

“No Hard Feelings”

Jennifer Lawrence stars in a sex comedy that starts out as a cheap teen cliché, but then surprises us by taking a turn towards higher ground. Lawrence frolics nude on the beach, but the sex between the hired beauty and the young man never happens. He resists.

That genre-flipping twist shifts the script from lover-comedy to friend-comedy. It’s still a “guilty pleasure,” but one with some sweet moments

“Dial of Destiny”

Harrison Ford, 80, reprises Indiana Jones. The film opens by digitally transforming him into the 39-year-old “Raiders” star. Wrinkles gone. Hair brown. Body ripped.

Fast forward, and he’s now the “retired” archaeologist, coaxed into one last mission.

If the script had let Indy own his age, complete the special compromises, we might have had a great final chapter – with extra bathroom breaks. Instead, Harrison’s asked to run on top of trains, and waylay bad guys – déjà vu all over again. Slow down, Solo.

Not buying it, Hollywood. Some are calling this a sentimental farewell. I call it a big payday for Harrison, that shortchanges the rest of us.