A 3D mural built one colorful piece at a time awaits visitors near the entryway of ExplorationWorks.

The interactive science center and Helena community built the 16-foot-tall artwork that combines science and nature out of nearly 40,000 donated Lego pieces.

“We wanted to make something that blows the minds of kids,” Matt Jetty, exhibits and facilities director for ExplorationWorks, said at Wednesday's unveiling.

River Schreiber, a 9-year-old from Archer City, Texas, said she had never seen anything like it before.

“My first thought was, ‘Oh my gosh, how did they make that?’ Schreiber said. “It is amazing; it reminded me of an art piece I made of a spaceship; I love the mountains too.”

The mural's base features a stream that leads to the mountains and reaches the stars. The mural comes to life using Lego robotics technology that creates movement throughout the mural.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with how it turned out,” Greg Strizion, CEO of Intrepid Credit Union, said.

Strizion said Intrepid is dedicated to the development of youth and STEM programs, which is why they sponsored this mural. Intrepid had a vision to create an impactful display for the community.

Jetty said the mural fits in with ExplorationWorks' mission as a place of education.

“It is our job to train up the next generation of engineers,” he said.

Everson Conners, 15, was one of those kids. He is on a robotics team here in Helena, having first gone to a robotics camp at ExplorationWorks. He now teaches robotics camps at the center and assisted in building the motorized portions of the Lego mural.

“It was a great engineering project and a lot of man hours,” said Conners. “It gives you a lot to think about.”

The idea was a collaboration between Jetty and Intrepid Credit Union to create something that would make a lasting impression. They wanted to mix technology and science with Montana’s scenery.

“There are little hidden gems with this mural,” Jetty said. “It's unique, with people having their own quirky collections over the years."

ExplorationWorks had donation bins set out for months, collecting various Lego sets from different eras. Jetty said the size of the mural made it daunting, but the process was fun and a community effort that started in April.

“It was fun and amazing to see the community come together to build this,” Jetty said. “Everyone wanted to put a piece down; I didn’t even need to ask for volunteers; people were excited and happy to be a part of this.”

One of those community members was an 8-year-old boy who created an orange Lego fish and asked if it could be in the mural. Jetty told the boy it would still be here when he was grown.

Julia Bryant, the assistant vice president of marketing and community development at Intrepid, announced that the mural will feature a plaque stating, "This was built by our community.”

“I hope it is up there for generations to come,” said Bryant.

Admission to ExplorationWorks, 995 Carousel Way, will be free on July 29 in honor of "I Love My Credit Union Day."