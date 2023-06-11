The Montana Jewish Project will discuss fighting antisemitism and strengthening the Jewish community during Monday’s “soapbox” series presentation at The Brothers Tapworks.

They will also discuss projects and there will be a question-and-answer period.

The program begins at 6 p.m. at 40 S. Last Chance Gulch at The Brothers Tapworks at The Confluence. The soapbox series is a community forum that promotes discussion. People are asked to keep their comments civil.

For many, being on a "soapbox" is described as a self-appointed, spontaneous or informal speaker using an improvised platform.

The bar is owned by brothers Bill Bullock and former Gov. Steve Bullock.