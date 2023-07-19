Police questioned a man at WinCo Foods on Wednesday after he reportedly got into an altercation with another shopper and a gun was pulled.

The call came in at 11:11 a.m. from 2995 N. Sanders St.

Assistant Chief Cory Bailey said an argument between two people started in the store. One man was punched and pulled a firearm.

The two shoppers separated and there was no danger to the public, police said

Several units and an ambulance responded to the store. The man who assaulted the other man left the scene prior to officers arrival. There were no injuries reported with the firearm and the male who was assaulted was checked by medical.

Shoppers flowed in and out of WinCo as the officers talked to those involved outside. WinCo did not immediately respond to comment.

No further information was released.