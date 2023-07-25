Words of encouragement and praise echo throughout the Centennial Trail tunnel as Elise Perpignano paints a story of Helena on its walls.

While painting the north side, a child shouted, "It’s so pretty, you’re so pretty," while passing through the tunnel with her day camp.

In May, the Helena City Commission and Helena Public Art Committee hired Perpignano, a local artist, to paint a new mural inside a Centennial Trail tunnel. Hers was selected from 13 submissions, and officials approved spending $15,000 from HPAC's fiscal year 2023 capital expense budget to fund the project.

She stated in the letter her source of inspiration for the design is Winold Reiss, a portrait artist who worked for the Great Northern Railroad in the early- to mid-1900s. "My mural design takes the viewer on a journey. It features a collage of Helena Railroad history, historical architecture, Blackfeet patterns, local flora and fauna, and ephemera," she wrote.

Perpignano says the mural project helps foster community spirit, as she receives frequent visitors.

“Most people just want to be a part of it and offer to help,” Perpignano said.

Ron Schumacher is one of those people.

"The mural definitely enhances the city’s appearance. And it's going to be here for a long time. I recall when they did a similar one downtown,” Schumacher said. “That must have been around 40 years ago. I'm amazed that it's still standing."

He regularly walks through the tunnel, frequently visits Perpignano, and offers to help where possible. He volunteered to apply an anti-graffiti coating to the south side of the tunnel in preparation for her upcoming work there next week.

Schumacher said that when he read about Perpignano's project in the newspaper, he felt compelled to help. Although he may not possess artistic skills, he can help with primer without overthinking it.

The north side of the tunnel showcases Helena's historical buildings, the iconic Old Great Northern depot, Native history, the state bird, a bison, and a mountain goat. The design is intertwined with flora and fauna throughout.

“The mural takes you on a journey through time, encompassing the town,” Perpignano said.

During the research process for the mural, Perpignano stumbled upon some historical advertisements at the library that became the source of inspiration for the theme and design while incorporating the railroad into it.

Perpignano highlighted the importance of Native representation in the mural. She admired the contribution made by Eddie Barbeau, an Ojibway tribe elder known for his efforts to unite the Native community.

Perpignano replicated a tipi on the northside that Barbeau designed during a past festival in Helena. According to Anne D. Grant of the Blackfoot tribe, the bottom represents earth mother, and the top represents the night sky, 'above-beings'. With in the teepee are white circles that represent puffballs called dusty or smoking stars.

Both sides of the tunnel will come together as the train enters a circular tunnel on the north end, leading the train out to the south side.

The south side will depict the Broadwater Natatorium; according to Lifestyles Montana, the Broadwater Hotel and Natatorium stood as a symbol of Helena’s wealth and Montana’s progressiveness. Perpignano said Charles Broadwater was also an advocate for the passenger trains, inspiring her for the design.

As Perpignano proceeds with the south side, she plans to involve teenagers associated with the Holter Museum in painting bigger areas. Her mother, Lisa Perpignano, is one of her helpers who assists in filling in any unpainted spots.

“It’s been fun, she is so artistic, and I'm so excited for her,” Lisa said. “This mural will be here forever, so that’s pretty cool.”

Perpignano's biggest fan is her partner, Ryan Merkley, a Helena florist. While he is there for moral support, he often helps when he can, taping sections and working on the background elements. Merkley also assisted with putting the bid together.

“I love seeing my partner’s artistic vision come to life for everyone to see, as I've seen every day at home,” Merkley said.

Perpignano said she has been painting ever since she could hold a paintbrush. She moved to the Flathead area after completing her bachelor of fine arts in graphic design and studio art. She said she lived as a ‘ski bum’ and spent most of her time backpacking.

Her goal was to visit glaciers as much as possible, backpacking all over. While exploring Glacier, Perpignano was inspired to start an ongoing project. She handed out disposable cameras to park visitors and asked them to be mailed back to her, with the goal of creating a photo book.

“I wanted to capture the park through diverse eyes,” Perpignano said.

Perpignano plans to revisit that project, as she plans to involve the Blackfeet tribe. For now, Perpignano divides her time between working at Blackfoot Brewery and painting the mural.

A friend told Perpignano, “You are adding color to a town that needed it.”