Open-debris burning in Lewis and Clark County is closed from now through Aug. 30, authorities said.

“The reasoning behind this closure is to reduce the number of human-caused fires during the hottest period of the year,” Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton posted Saturday on Facebook. “Should meteorological conditions change, this may be reevaluated.”

Dutton, the fire warden of Lewis and Clark County, said he made the decision after consultation with the Rural Fire Council, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Montana Department of Natural Recourses and Conservation.