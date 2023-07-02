On Saturday, the Carroll College Sports Medicine department held a Highland Games fundraiser at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

Participants from various locations, including Stevensville and Bozeman, attended. The games featured several events such as the caber (pole) toss, hammer throw, Braemar/open stone, weight distance, weight over the bar, and sheaf toss.

Maisie Cook, the assistant athletic trainer at Carroll, has been apart of Highland games community for quiet some time.

"We are always look for ways to involve the community in participating," Cook said. "This event was a great way to bring the athletic community together to raise funds and have a fun event in Helena."

Cook works as a contracted employee in the sports medicine department. They provide care that evaluates and helps people recover from their injuries.

Highland games are athletic events that take place in Scotland throughout the year, and the sports medicine department created this event as a fun way to raise funds for their program.