Since I only get to write this column twice a year, it is always difficult to choose which aspect of the rich, multi-faceted and complex layers of Judaism that I want to convey to you with each opportunity.

So much transpires in six “short” months — births, deaths, political upheaval and personal revelations. All are interconnected in this mysterious and wondrous journey we call Life on Earth, and so today’s posting will include a tapestry of Jewish thought:

Because we are in the midst of celebrating Pride week/month/season, I’d like to begin with a feel-good story sent to me by a friend and former member of the Helena Jewish community.

Diane now resides in Denver and shared an article that recently appeared in the Denver Post:

A paramedic, first on the scene at yet another senseless, random shooting at a Jewish day school, was so touched by the gentleness, care and love emanating from the three rabbis who were tending to the student who had been shot, that he felt an immediate and unexpected connection to them all.

This 35-year-old paramedic had long desired a spiritual home, a connection with a community where he would be accepted for who he was ( part of the LGBTQI+ community) but had been met with aversion and disrespect within the religious community that he had been born into. This one chance meeting with members of the Jewish faith inspired him to begin and ultimately complete the conversion process to live his life as a Jew.

I found this story to be heart-warming and inspiring. If you’d like to read the full article, you can find it in the July 4 edition of the Denver Post under the headline: “After Shooting Outside School, Paramedic Finds Spiritual Home.”

May we all find the spiritual home we seek.

Hopefully, many of you are familiar with Anita Diamant, author of “The Red Tent” and several other well-received novels. Her latest book, an update to the 1991 and 2007 versions of her book titled, “Living a Jewish Life” ( due out in September) reminded me how, throughout the millennium, Jewish survival has depended on our ability to adapt to change.

Yes, some things stay the same: the rhythm of the holidays and life-cycle rituals, but this updated version of Jewish life today, goes much further in recognizing and embracing Jewish diversity and inclusion. Non-binary language is included throughout.

Ladino melodies now stand alongside more well-known Ashkenazi tunes. The book reflects a community that is cognizant of and proud of its gender, cultural, ethnic and racial diversity. As Albert Einstein once said, “ The measure of intelligence is the ability to change.”

Judaism presents a delicious blend of tradition and evolution. For a “taste of Judaism,” I highly recommend any of Diamant’s books, but especially her forth-coming one.

Perhaps you have heard and pondered the expression: “The whole world is a very narrow bridge and the essence (of Life) is not to be afraid.” This teaching has mesmerized and challenged me for much of my life. The imagery of the narrow bridge, a potentially frightening and scary place, along with the directive to move forward/to not be afraid, is intriguing.

This statement, made by the Chassidic Master, Reb Nachman of Bratslav ( 1772-1811) is both mystical and mysterious.

Now, a new-to-me book, first released in May 2021, “What Would You Do If You Weren’t Afraid: Discover A Life Filled with Purpose and Joy Through the Secrets of Jewish Wisdom,” written by Michal Oshman, helps illuminate this quote and makes it relevant to our everyday lives, relationships and self-doubts.

This book will take you on a journey of self- discovery through the window of Jewish thought, Torah wisdom and introspection. Over the years, many have written about fear: the fear of change; the fear of challenge; the fear of revealing our true sense of self to others — think FDR during his inaugural address in 1933, “ The only thing we have to fear is fear itself” or Dan Millman’s quote in his thoughtful book, “The Way of the Peaceful Warrior” — “Your fears are not walls, but hurdles. Courage is not the absence of fear but the conquering of it.”

Such books encourage me and help guide me toward one of the essential principles of Judaism: finding, recognizing, and living one’s true purpose in Life. We are each unique, part of a wondrous tapestry. How beautiful the world would be if we were all brave enough to express and offer our unique gifts to the world.

It is easy to spend one’s days lost in thought, books and Torah wisdom. Space does not permit me to write more here, but if you are curious, I would highly recommend any of the books, videos or audio tapes by Rabbi Gershon Winkler. A contemporary master of Jewish wit, wisdom and mystery, Reb Gershon opens a window into Jewish life and learning that will delight and intrigue.

No wonder they call us “The People of the Book!”

L’hitraot ( until next time)