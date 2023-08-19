Montana Jewish Project seeks aid for new roof

Officials with Montana Jewish Project are hoping to raise $100,000 to help pay for a new roof and other needs for the building.

The Montana Jewish Project bought Montana’s first synagogue, Temple Emanu-El at 515 N. Ewing St., from the Helena Diocese in August 2022, returning it to Jewish ownership for the first time since 1935.

They said roofers brought in equipment and a crew to tackle this project. Temple Emanu-El could seat 750 people when it was an open sanctuary.

The roofers discovered five layers of shingles laid over the original 1891 tin roof sheeting and timbers.

“We’re relieved to have the opportunity to roof the building properly –preventing future water or structural damage,” they said. “But this is a more expensive undertaking than we anticipated.”

They are asking the public to help them raise $100,000 by Oct. 15. Funds raised beyond the cost of the roof will be directed to other building and operational expenses.

They note in the past year the building has housed Hanukkah, Passover and Sukkot celebrations, open Torah discussions, our monthly book club, a growing library and Judaica collection and a reception for all Montana state legislators.

People can donate at https://bit.ly/45bf9nn or montanajewishproject.com or mail checks to: The Montana Jewish Project, P.O. Box 491, Helena, MT 59624

Program to help seniors avoid falls

One in four older adults have a fall each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rocky’s Agency on Aging notes that falls are not a normal part of aging and can be prevented.

The Stepping On program offered by Rocky’s Agency on Aging has been researched and proven to reduce falls by 31% and will take place starting Sept. 6, at the Helena Senior Center from 2:30-4:30 p.m. weekly on Wednesdays.

In just seven weekly, two-hour sessions, Stepping On gives participants strategies for avoiding falls including balance and strength exercises, home safety modifications, medication review, and more.

Guest experts including a physical therapist, pharmacist and others visit the seven sessions providing fall prevention information and strategies to avoid falling.

The workshop is designed specifically for people who are aged 60 or older and have fallen or have a fear of falling. Participants can expect to finish the program with more strength, better balance, and a feeling of confidence and independence.

To register, contact Michele Mathot, education & outreach coordinator, 406-441-3985 mmathot@rmdc.net

Register now for Montana History Conference

State history enthusiasts are invited to gather in Helena Sept. 28-30 for the 50th annual Montana History Conference at the Delta Colonial hotel – the same location they convened for the first time in 1974.

Then, as now, the conference aimed to explore underrepresented facets of regional history and to recognize that the past is a continuum and its people, events, successes and failures impact the present and future.

This year’s theme “Building on the Past” includes lectures, a panel and roundtable discussions, tours and workshops. Conference information is available online at https://mhs.mt.gov/education/index3, including lodging and registration details. Contact event organizer Christine Brown at christine.brown@mt.gov or 406-444-1687.

Thursday workshops cover issues ranging from historic preservation and publishing to teacher training and schoolhouse preservation. The Made in Montana Tour will feature visits to a historic ranch, the former Western Clay brickyard, historic lime kilns, and more. The evening ends with desserts and Indigenous short documentaries at the Myrna Loy Center theater.

Friday and Saturday conference sessions will feature 20th-century topics such as women’s history, Indian Education for All, communism, conservation, Modernism, Chinese history, social services and renaming monuments.

Friday night’s banquet dinner will look at the early West. Pulitzer-Prize-winning historian Elizabeth Fenn’s lecture will discuss Indigenous warfare, hunting techniques, environmental conditions, horse-borne interactions and Plains power dynamics through the story of a one-month period of Sacagawea’s life.

Brown thanked the Montana Office of Public Instruction, the Charles Redd Center, The Foundation for Montana History, the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation and others for their support.