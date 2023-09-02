Aviation Day will be plane fun

The second annual Aviation Day at Helena Regional Airport will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9.

The event is hosted by Boeing Helena, Pioneer Aerostructures, 1-189th GSAB and the airport.

People can tour the Boeing Helena facility at 3200 Skyway Drive, learn about job opportunities, have a food truck lunch and there is a “special” giveaway.

Closed-toe shoes are required for the tour and there is not photography allowed in the facility.

GSAB Aviation will have an open house just down the road at 3300 Skyway Drive. There will be displays and people can observe 1-189 training flights. There will be an Army and aviation facility open house featuring yard games, cotton candy and a dunk tank.

The Big Sky Chapter Warrant Officer Association will have a show and shine car show.

Dinner Club to meet at Delta

Starting this month the Metropolitan Dinner Club has a new venue in the Natatorium Room on the main floor of the Delta Hotel.

No-host cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. and entertainment at 7 p.m. Dinner for members and their guest(s) is $27 and $35 for non-members.

Memberships cost $40 per year. Reservations are required. Call Patti at 406-202-1766 for more information.

Here’s a list of programs. All are on Thursdays:

Sept. 14:

Chanteuse Jazz Trio

Oct. 19:

The Merry Melodies

Nov. 16:

The Tripsters

Jan. 18:

Helena Handbasket

Feb. 15:

Vanguard Jazz Quartet

March 14:

Mike Jetty sharing “Stories of the Pop Wow Trail”

Oro Fino group honors Binko

The Oro Fino Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presented chapter member, Maradell Binko with the Women in American History Award at an Aug. 22 luncheon in her honor.

This award recognizes women who have made a contribution or a difference in their communities. Maradell turned 101 this year and was born and raised in Montana.

She is a member of DAR, Sons and Daughters of Montana Pioneers, and Big Sky Riders. Her father was a Pony Express Rider and helped found Plains, Montana.

Maradell was a nurse anesthetist and worked in Seattle during World War II caring for injured soldiers.

Diner en Blanc being served

Montana Club Diner en Blanc returns, a “Montana formal” outdoor summer dinner where the wardrobe is white and the location remains secret until the afternoon of the gathering.

he custom elsewhere is for guests to bring their own tables, chairs, linens and provide their own food.

In a departure from the uncivilized tradition of other cities, the Montana Club transports your dining room to the outdoor location and provides everything to make this an evening to remember.

The 2023 location will remain secret until the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 10.

Tickets for the 4-course meal are $115. Ticket sales are limited to 30 this year. Wine-pairing tickets are $50 per person.

Make reservations at (406) 442-5980.

Fall lecture series to start

The Montana Historical Society announces the start of its fall lecture series with two talks in honor of Labor Day and Public Lands Day.

On Sept. 7, State Archivist Rich Aarstad will present “Thugs and Thuggery: Montana Union Bosses Behaving, Badly?” Montana has long held the reputation of being the bastion of organized labor in the Rocky Mountains, seeing the birth of its first union in 1866.

Organized labor helped build the Montana we know and love today, but included some rascals, scoundrels, and criminals along the way.

On Sept. 21, Montana-based author John Clayton will take us on a journey to discover an origin story for public lands, with a climax in Montana.

Clayton will draw on his experience writing “Natural Rivals: John Muir, Gifford Pinchot, and the Creation of America’s Public Lands” and copies of his book will be available for purchase.

Programs are co-sponsored by the Lewis and Clark Library in Helena and are held every other Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Library’s Large Meeting Room. Community members of all ages are invited to attend.

Recordings will be posted on the MTHS YouTube channel.

For more information, contact Laura Marsh at laura.marsh@mt.gov or 406-444-4789.

AARP tax program seeks volunteers

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, the nation’s largest free tax preparation assistance service is seeking new volunteers eager to help elderly and low-income taxpayers.

“It seems early to be thinking about the 2023 tax season, but much preparation is required to ensure a successful season. New volunteers are welcome each year and now is the time to explore and decide if you would like to join the AARP Tax-Aide Team,” said Lana Finch, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide district coordinator.

Those interested should send an email to HelenaTaxaide@gmail.com to obtain information and/or sign-up.

New volunteer training will be Dec. 5–6. Tax law training is scheduled for Jan. 9–11.

Upon completion of tax law training, volunteers will have the remainder of January to complete the IRS tax certification exam before beginning tax preparation services on Feb. 3.