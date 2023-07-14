The 19th annual Intrepid Credit Union “Symphony Under The Stars” will be 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Carroll College — Guadalupe Hill, and includes a fireworks finale, also sponsored by Intrepid Credit Union.

The free show is a collaboration between the Helena Symphony and Carroll College.

This year’s theme is “The Great Ladies of Jazz,” which pays tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, Judy Garland and Ginger Rogers, among others.

For more information, go to www.symphonyunderthestars.com.

Helena Symphony Orchestra and Chorale is a 75-member regional professional orchestra and 100-voice symphonic chorus. The symphony performs several concert series each season. Allan R. Scott is its music director.