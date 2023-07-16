Thousands of people attended the 19th annual Intrepid Credit Union “Symphony Under The Stars” Saturday at Carroll College.

The free show, which featured a fireworks finale, is a collaboration between the Helena Symphony and Carroll College. Thousands of people sat on blankets for the performance by the Helena Symphony on the college's Guadalupe Hill.

This year’s theme was “The Great Ladies of Jazz,” which paid tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, Judy Garland and Ginger Rogers, among others.

Carroll College reported on social media that thousands of attendees donated more than 13,000 pounds of canned food for Helena Food Share.

Helena Symphony Orchestra and Chorale is a 75-member regional professional orchestra and 100-voice symphonic chorus. Allan R. Scott is its music director.