It’s been barely a year since the Montana Jewish Project reacquired historic Temple Emanu-El from the Catholic Diocese and returned it to Jewish ownership and use for the first time since 1935.

We could not have reached this milestone without the support of so many of you in Helena and across Montana. Churches, community groups and over 2,000 small donors helped make our dream a reality.

What a year it’s been!

We rededicated Montana’s 1891 synagogue — the first in Montana and in the large territory between Portland and St. Paul — last October in a Helena-wide celebration and community opening. Returning Jewish life to historic Temple Emanu-El has reconnected us to Montana’s past, when Jewish Montanans helped build our state from the 1870s onward. Temple Emanu-El also links present and future generations as we now have a permanent space for our traditions and culture, and to gather in community with each other.

Our all-volunteer board and Montana crew have been busy since then —running 14 events or programs since last October. Well over 100 of you from the Helena area joined us to kindle the lights of Hanukkah in historic Temple Emanu-El for the first time since 1934. Our Jewish community Passover Seder was full, with over 40 guests. This was another milestone, the first Seder since the congregation of Temple Emanu-El had to let the building go during the Great Depression and “sold” it to the state of Montana for $1.

We’ve also welcomed state legislators for an open house to learn about the rich history of Jewish life in Montana and the new challenges Montana Jews face in this time of rising antisemitism.

We sent out free curriculum boxes to fourth grade teachers around the state who requested them. Montana Jewish Project (MJP) volunteers have visited Helena high school classrooms to talk about both Jewish history and what it’s like to be Jewish in Montana in 2023. We have partnered with other religious and community groups who share our vision of Tikkun olam (or repairing the world) to help make Helena and Montana a better place.

Everything we do happens from inside historic Temple Emanu-El. Preserving and maintaining this important building is core to our mission. None of our work would be possible without you — our wonderful neighbors in the Helena community and around Montana.

Speaking of neighbors, some of you may have noticed a flurry of recent activity on Ewing Street as MJP recently put a new roof on the building. This became a much more involved project than we expected, as the roofers discovered multiple layers of old shingles covering the original tin sheeting.

We would value your support to help us preserve Temple Emanu-El as it should be. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and the new roof protects its structural integrity. Our “Raise the Roof” fundraising campaign ends Oct. 15, and we greatly appreciate all the support we can receive for it.

We are now approaching the Jewish High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, which are preceded by the month Elul in the Jewish lunar calendar. Elul is a time of taking stock of the prior year. This is typically a time of personal introspection — to repair relationships, look at where we’ve been and where we want to go.

All of us at the Montana Jewish Project are mindful during this time of reflection, of our gratitude for all you’ve helped make happen. We would not be back in our historic home without you. We’re proud of all we have accomplished and are excited for the coming year. We hope to see you at one of our open community events.

Thank you for your ongoing support and generosity, especially as we make significant repairs to historic Temple Emanu-El, to preserve this landmark building for the future.

Thank you again for helping make this past year — our very first back in historic Temple Emanu-El — such a productive, joyful and busy one.