The presses started rolling about 10:30 pm. on Saturday and came to a halt about 20 minutes later.

And, just like that, the last daily press run of the Independent Record was over.

The paper is moving to a three-day-a-week format and switching from carrier delivery to mail delivery by the U.S. Post Office. The Independent Record will now be printed for Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday delivery while its online product will be updated 24/7.

In a June 11 note to readers of the Independent Record, the newspaper, which has roots in the community going back to 1865, said changes were made to adjust to changing news consumption habits: “Our commitment to being the strongest local news provider remains steadfast, but we also continue to change with the habits of our readers.”

Carrier Eileen O’Brien stood in the parking lot along Washington Street behind the Independent Record waiting for her papers for her last run. She had her route for six months.

“It was a huge shock actually,” she said about hearing carriers would no longer be used. “It’s a huge change.”

But she said she would find something else.

For John Moe, it was the end of a 16-year run.

“I’m not really happy about it,” the 77-year-old Moe said as he sat in his Mazda Tribute. “When you get to be my age you like to keep active.”

He said he delivered papers to 130 customers and drove about 100 miles a night in the Yacht Basin/Spokane Creek area. He said he made about $600 a month and noted that in one year he made $1,800 in tips.

He said with a smile that several people along his route had contacted him saying they would leave a tip for him on his last night.

He said he planned to keep working.

“I’m gonna have to find another job cause you have to keep active,” he said.