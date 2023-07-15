Habitat for Humanity seeks rebate checks

Helena Area Habitat for Humanity is asking for help in building affordable homes in Helena through donations of state tax rebates into affordable homeownership.

Helena Habitat Executive Director Jacob Kuntz said affordable housing in the Helena area remains at crisis levels.

“There is excess money in our state budget which the Legislature is sending back to Montanans,” he said. “Habitat for Humanity is asking people in the area to consider re-investing these dollars to make affordable homeownership a possibility for others.”

Donations to Helena Area Habitat to Humanity are tax-deductible.

More information about the rebates can be found at www.helenahabitat.org/reinvest. Donations can also be made at that website or be made via check and sent to PO Box 459/Helena, MT/59624.

Last Chance Community Pow Wow has fundraiser

The Last Chance Community Pow Wow Committee is selling Indian tacos from 11 a.m. 1:30 p.m. Mondays through July on the lawn in front of the state Capitol.

Proceeds will go to the Last Chance Community Pow Wow that will be held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

Tacos are $10, but portions are huge, organizers said. Fry bread and drinks are also from sale.

The Indian tacos are being sold near the large flower bed in front of the Capitol, 1301 E. 6th Ave.

Les Schwab to aid Montana Food Bank

Les Schwab Tire Centers will match donations up to $15,000 from now until Aug. 19 at any of their Montana locations to Montana Food Bank Network during their “Pump the Brakes on Child Hunger” fundraiser.

Montana Food Bank Network is Montana’s only statewide food bank and member of Feeding America. It distributes food to over 340 partners that include community food banks, pantries, senior centers, shelters and schools to end hunger in Montana.

For more information, visit mfbn.org.

Montana Jewish Project seeks volunteers

The Montana Jewish Project is having an open house for volunteers, 3-5 p.m. Sunday.

The event is at Temple Emanu-El, 515 N. Ewing St.

Volunteers are needed for event planning, fundraising or “teaching about your passion.”

Funds collected to help schools

Angel Fund is raising money for Helena-area schools to help them buy school supplies.

Its goal is to help 1,400 children.

People can donate online at www.angelfundhelena.org or by check to Angel Fund, P.O. Box 7436, Helena MT, 59604.

Funds are being collected through Aug. 4.

Volunteers needed in The Bob

The Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation is seeking volunteers for a slate of trail maintenance projects in the latter part of the field season.

Project locations for “volunteer vacations” include Pretty Prairie, Big Prairie, Indian Creek, Bugle Mountain, Falls Creek and Olney Creek – all within the 1.5-million-acre Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex.

Foundation projects are free, and no prior experience is required. The foundation provides all food, group camping gear, pack support, tools, and an experienced crew leader.

Volunteers just need personal camping gear and a willingness to learn new things and work hard. BMWF also offers a gear library if you need to borrow any personal gear.

To learn more about volunteering with the BMWF, visit https://www.bmwf.org/volunteer, or call 406-387-3808.

Stampede has ‘Man Up Crusade’

Purple will be the color du jour on July 28 at the Last Chance Stampede and Fair in Helena for the “Man Up Crusade” to stop domestic violence.

Fans are asked to wear purple to the rodeo on that night, to bring awareness to the issue of domestic violence.

It’s a cause Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Brent Colbert can get behind.

Domestic violence calls are some of the worst calls law enforcement goes to, he said. “The reason is that you have partners who still love each other, they want the violence to stop, but they don’t want their partner to be in trouble.” The abused can turn on law enforcement, when they see the problems their partner might face.

Last year was the first year the Last Chance Stampede held a Man Up Crusade; over $5,000 was raised through the raffle of a buckle, a 50/50 raffle and tips from beer sales at the Stampede, donated by the Exchange Club of Helena.

This year, proceeds from the Man Up Crusade at the Stampede will be donated to the YWCA of Helena, which serves women and children and offers housing.

The fair is July 26-29 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. The night show on July 26 features Nelly. Three nights of rodeo follow, July 27-29, starting at 7 p.m. each night. Concerts follow the rodeo (and require their own ticket purchase) Broadway’s “Rock of Ages” on July 28 at 9:30 p.m. and Diamond Rio on July 29 at 9:30 pm.

Rodeo tickets are $21-$26 and can be purchased online at LCCFairgrounds.com, at the fairgrounds office during business hours, and at the gate (as supply lasts).

For more information, visit the website or call 406-457-8516.

Workshop discusses Montana-grown food

An August workshop in Helena will offer a day of training and tours for those interested in getting more Montana grown and raised food into their community.

The event, Farm to School Workshop: Harvesting Helena, will provide general training on farm to school programs and Montana Harvest of the Month, which promotes Montana foods in Montana communities.

The National Center for Appropriate Technology coordinates Montana Harvest of the Month in collaboration with Montana Team Nutrition. Helena Food Share, Old Salt Co-op, St. Peter’s Health, and Helena Public Schools are among the other partners hosting the August workshop.

NCAT Local Foods Specialist Molly Kirkham said anyone with an interest in locally grown food is encouraged to attend the event 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10, at Central Elementary School, 402 N. Warren St.

The workshop will include tours of Old Salt Co-op’s new processing facility, school gardens, Helena Community Gardens, and Helena Food Share’s pantry and mobile kitchen.

The cost is $25 per person and some scholarships are available. Registration includes lunch and snacks made with local foods.

For more information or to register, go to: https://mtharvestofthemonth.org/harvestinghelena/ .

Red Cross needs blood donations

The American Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the last two months.

Donors are asked to make an appointment to give blood now to avoid a looming blood shortage.

The Red Cross is offering several incentives to donors who come out to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks. Additionally, in response to the great need for blood, those who hurry in to help by coming to give July 1-16 will receive a limited-time bonus $15 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice.

July 12-Aug 12: Those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.

July 17-31: Presenting donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Helena through July 31:

July 17: 10 a.m.—3 p.m., Mitchell Building, 125 N. Roberts

July 20: 12 p.m.—5:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1610 E. 6th Ave.

July 26: 9:30 a.m.—3 p.m., Department of Environmental Quality, 1520 E. 6th Ave.

July 26: 12 p.m.—5:30 p.m., Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Avenue, Ste. B

July 27: 9:30 a.m.—3:30 p.m., Department of Natural Resources, 1539 11th Ave.

July 28: 9:30 a.m.—2:45 p.m., Mazurek Justice Bldg., 215 N. Sanders St.

How to donate bloodTo make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.