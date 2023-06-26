Florence Crittenton Family Services will have a ground-breaking ceremony 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at its 3404 Cooney Drive campus.

Renovations will begin on the garden level, which will house the Child Enrichment Center, and will provide early childhood programs for 48 children.

Following that, work will begin on the second floor, which will house the residential programs for women and children. The ground floor will then be renovated and contain Florence Crittenton’s community services and administration wings.

Completion of the campus is scheduled for July 2024. A spokeswoman said the total budget for the purchase and renovation of the new campus $12 million.

Present at the groundbreaking will be long-time funders of Crittenton programs from the state and The Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation. The Child Enrichment Center will be named Phyllis Washington Child Enrichment Center in honor of Washington Foundation’s generosity.

Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Charlie Brereton is expected to attend as well.

Executive Director Carrie Krepps called the groundbreaking a “monumental occasion” that marks the beginning of a new chapter for Crittenton.

Krepps said they are grateful to the governor and state for their investment through the Child Care Innovation grants, and to the Washington Foundation for their ongoing support.

“These two investments are the perfect example of what happens when the public and private sectors work together to make our communities better for everyone,” she said in a news release.

During its 120-year history, Florence Crittenton offers residential treatment programs for women and children, outpatient clinical services and home-visiting programs for families, and early childhood education programs.

Until now their programs have been operating in three facilities across Helena. Florence Crittenton has been working with Slate Architecture, Dick Anderson Construction and engineering firms on the project.