AARP grant to help buy food for seniors

AARP Montana has awarded a $1,000 mini grant to Rocky Mountain Development Council.

The grant will purchase fresh vegetables directly from Helena-area farmers who sell produce at local farmers’ markets.

The vegetables will be distributed to area seniors who are low income and may be food insecure, via RMDC nutrition programs.

Humanities group seeks board members

Humanities Montana, the statewide nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, is accepting applications for their board of directors.

Humanities Montana’s mission is to serve communities through stories and conversation and offers experiences that nurture imagination and ideas by speaking to Montanans’ diverse history, literature and philosophy. The nonprofit produces, funds, creates and supports humanities-based projects and a number of programs, including the Montana Center for the Book which promotes literacy in Montana, and the Democracy Project which engages teens in civic action through partnerships with local libraries. Volunteer board members oversee the organization's operations and serve for a term of three years.

Humanities Montana welcomes scholars, educators, cultural leaders in the humanities, civic and business leaders, and the general public to apply to serve on their board. The board is elected to govern the nonprofit. It meets three times a year in-person and virtually for committee meetings.

Applicants should send a letter of interest, resume and two letters of recommendation to info@humanitiesmontana.org. For more information, contact the Humanities Montana office at 406-243-6022 or email info@humanitiesmontana.org.

Crittenton history to be discussed

Florence Crittenton Family Services will be hosting a historical presentation at 5.30–7 p.m. July 25 the Myrna Loy.

Local Historian Ellen Baumler, formerly with the Montana Historical Society, will discuss the 125-year history of the Florence Crittenton Home in Helena. With photos, notes from past ledgers, and anecdotes from her extensive research, Baumler will give insight into the thousands of women’s and children’s lives who have been touched over the last century by this organization.

Florence Crittenton’s executive director, Carrie Krepps, will give a brief overview of the organization’s plans for the next 100 years through its new campus, affectionately known as “Project Sunshine.”

“We are so lucky to have such a treasure like Ellen in our community,” Krepps said. “Her gift for storytelling is unmatched and we are honored for her to join us for this exciting evening to share the rich history of Florence Crittenton.”

Baumler said she undertook this project at the invitation of then executive director Pat Seiler back in 2000. She said researching this little-known story both on the national front and in Montana was a long-term challenge

For more information, visit www.florencecrittenton.org.

Capital band to perform

The State Capital Band will perform 8-9 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Park.

This band is one of the longest continually performing bands in the country and is directed by Robert Loveridge.

The band will present a variety of music including marches, classical wind ensemble pieces, Broadway and movie themes, ballads and more.

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of music with friends and family.

Oro Fino visits nation's Capitol

Oro Fino Chapter members, Ann Desch, Deborah Swingley, Jane Hamman, Gale Kramlick, and Kim Leffler attended the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution 132nd Continental Congress in Washington D.C.

The weeklong convention consists of business sessions, committee meetings, and social functions, and is topped off with formal evening ceremonies at which national DAR award winners are honored.

The DAR Continental Congress is a time-honored annual gathering that has been held in Washington, D.C. since the organization’s founding. National, state and chapter leaders as well as other members from around the world meet at the DAR National Headquarters to report on the year’s work, honor outstanding award recipients, plan future initiatives and reconnect with friends.