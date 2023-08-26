Slideshow highlights voting rights
Montana Sen. Mike Mansfield played a key role in lowering the national voting age from 21 to 18, during the heart of the Vietnam War.
At that time, over half the American servicemen killed in Vietnam were 18 to 20 years old and were too young to vote in all elections.
This and other facts are covered in a new slideshow, “The Montana Suffrage Timeline,” being presented at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Lewis & Clark Library large conference room, 120 S. Last Chance Gulch.
Presented by the League of Women Voters of the Helena Area, a nonpartisan nonprofit, the slideshow covers the history of U.S. voting rights from the Revolutionary War to present day, including the history of tribal suffrage in Montana.
The 45-minute presentation is followed by a Q&A segment.
The slideshow is also available to be shown to community groups and schools.
Send inquiries to lwv.helena@gmail.com.
Chess set up for raffle
In honor of the Lewis and Clark Literacy Councils’ 35th anniversary, the council will be holding a special raffle of an antique hand-painted Hungarian chess set.
Local couple Jack Stults and Daphne Crosbie donated the chess pieces, which were purchased by Jacks’ father while on a “Behind the Iron Curtain” People to People Exchange in the 1960s.
All proceeds from the raffle will go toward purchasing books for our English Language Learners. The raffle winner will be drawn at a public chess gathering in the community rooms at Lewis and Clark Library Sept. 9, from 1-4 p.m.
Bring your chess equipment for a fun afternoon and if you’re new to the game, there will be equipment and instruction to help you get started.
Walking tour explores mansions
Enjoy an end of summer historic walking tour at 4 p.m. on August Sundays, exploring Mansions & Millionaires, Helena’s West Side Neighborhood.
See Montana’s largest concentration of architecturally significant historic residences. Meet at the corner of Madison and Stuart streets.
Cost is $5 per person, children are free. Wear comfortable walking shoes, a hat, sunblock and bring water. No reservations required.
Tours can be scheduled at other times for groups of five or more; call 406-447-8357 or email pattardo@lccountymt.gov.
Sponsored by the City of Helena/Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism Council and the Lewis and Clark County Historical Society.
Here's the buzz on school spelling bees
School spelling bee registrations have now started, beginning the pathway to the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Last year, over 22,000 schools nationwide held spelling bees, engaging an estimated 10 million students. More than 70,000 educators and volunteers dedicated their time to running spelling bees at a grassroots level.
“It is a priority for us to try and engage a greater number of schools and communities from Montana,” Scripps National Spelling Bee executive director Corrie Loeffler said. “There are so many benefits for students involved in the program.”
There are more than 980 eligible schools in Montana, but only 235 (24%) enrolled last year.
Natalie Russ of Clancy represented Montana at the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
National eligibility for school spelling bees includes grades one through eight. Spellers must have not passed beyond eighth grade and cannot be older than 15. Winners at the school level advance to regional bees.
The Montana Spelling Bee program is a collaboration between the Montana Television Network and school administrators. The 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee is May 28-30.
Every fall, educators enroll schools at spellingbee.com/enroll. The deadline to register is Jan. 31.Learn more and confirm local registration deadline via spellingbee.com/contact.