Slideshow highlights voting rights

Montana Sen. Mike Mansfield played a key role in lowering the national voting age from 21 to 18, during the heart of the Vietnam War.

At that time, over half the American servicemen killed in Vietnam were 18 to 20 years old and were too young to vote in all elections.

This and other facts are covered in a new slideshow, “The Montana Suffrage Timeline,” being presented at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Lewis & Clark Library large conference room, 120 S. Last Chance Gulch.

Presented by the League of Women Voters of the Helena Area, a nonpartisan nonprofit, the slideshow covers the history of U.S. voting rights from the Revolutionary War to present day, including the history of tribal suffrage in Montana.

The 45-minute presentation is followed by a Q&A segment.

The slideshow is also available to be shown to community groups and schools.

Send inquiries to lwv.helena@gmail.com.

