Montana National Guard completes training

The Montana National Guard 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion participated in large-scale combat operations training at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, held July and into August.

More than 2,000 soldiers overall participated, with Montana providing aviation support.

Montana sent 67 soldiers from Alpha Company, Bravo Company, Charlie Company and Delta Company, as well as four CH-47 Chinooks and five UH-60 Black Hawks. The soldiers spent the last month working in a field environment in the Louisiana summer heat.

JRTC rotations simulate realistic pre-deployment training scenarios to assess units' ability to perform large-scale combat operations in a multi-domain setting against a near-peer opposing force.

JRTC trainers provide daily feedback to better improve cross-unit communication and overall operational readiness.

“This is good exposure for our folks,” said Maj. Mark Thompson, 1-189th Battalion S3 liaison officer. “It's not a common thing, so we’ll take it when the opportunity presents itself.”

Thompson said he is very thankful for his soldiers and the families who support them.

The Montana National Guard has units in 17 communities across Montana. If you are interested in joining the team, call 406-324-3255.

Shepherd accepted at chiropractic college

Samuel Shepherd of Jefferson City has been accepted for enrollment for the summer 2023 trimester in the general science, Bachelor of Science program at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.

Chess set up for raffle

In honor of the Lewis and Clark Literacy Councils’ 35th anniversary, the council will be holding a special raffle of an antique hand-painted Hungarian chess set.

Local couple Jack Stults and Daphne Crosbie donated the chess pieces, which were purchased by Jacks’ father while on a “Behind the Iron Curtain” People to People Exchange in the 1960s.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at Golden Girl, Montana Book and Martins Wine in downtown Helena during August. Tickets are $10 each or three for $20.

All proceeds from the raffle will go toward purchasing books for our English Language Learners. The raffle winner will be drawn at a public chess gathering in the community rooms at Lewis and Clark Library Sept. 9, from 1-4 p.m.

Bring your chess equipment for a fun afternoon and if you’re new to the game, there will be equipment and instruction to help you get started.

Sept. 9 is also International Literacy Day, so it is a double celebration.