Carroll grad named Supreme Court fellow

The Supreme Court Fellows Commission recently announced the appointment of Carroll College alumna Victoria Nickol as a 2023-2024 Supreme Court Fellow.

Nickol, a graduate of the class of 2016, has been selected to serve a one-year term beginning in September.

Established in 1973, the esteemed Supreme Court Fellows Program provides mid-career professionals, recent law school graduates and doctoral degree holders in law and political science with an opportunity to learn more about the judicial system. The program offers a platform for intellectual growth and professional development.

Nickol will serve in the Office of the Counselor to the Chief Justice.

Prior to her appointment, Nickol worked at a private practice in Missoula.

Originally from Helena, Victoria “Tori” Nickol graduated summa cum laude through the honors scholars program at Carroll College with a major in political science and minors in English writing and constitutional studies.

She participated all four years in track and field as a 400-meter hurdler and served as track team captain.

“I am incredibly grateful for the friendships, lessons, and opportunities I’ve enjoyed as a result of my time at Carroll and the ways those things have prepared me for my career ahead,” she said in a news release.

Nickol’s primary responsibility will be briefing foreign jurists, court administrators and other dignitaries on the operation, procedures and history of the court.

Scouts help with Canyon Ferry airstrip

In June, Montana Aeronautics gathered at the Canyon Ferry airstrip with the East Helena Scouts, airport manager Dwight Thompson, Montana Pilots Association and volunteers to paint the rocks that mark the field elevation and help Scouts work on their aviation merit badges.

Scouts later completed introductory flights, learned the forces of flight, explored aviation careers, flew drones and flight simulators, and learned the basics of navigation and primary flight instruments.

The evening wrapped up with burgers cooked over a campfire, donated by Thompson.

Last year, the Montana Pilots Association and volunteers painted designated markings on the Canyon Ferry runway identifying a 900-foot-by-25-foot area to practice short- and soft-field takeoffs and landings.

This effort provides pilots an unobstructed place to measure their skills and their aircraft’s capabilities without having the stress of a runway overrun or having to clear tall trees immediately at the end to the runway.

It also provides a helpful environment to demonstrate the effects of high density altitude on a short runway.

While Canyon Ferry is the first airstrip in Montana to receive these practice markings for the public to use, plans are in the works to paint more airstrips in west-central Montana this summer.

If you want to help, contact Montana Pilots Association President Mike Vivion at mpaprez@gmail.com.

Thompson is the newly appointed airport manager of the Townsend and Canyon Ferry airports in Broadwater County. Improvements have been made to both airports since he arrived.

Recent improvements include triple rolling of the runway, cactus removal in the parking area, outhouse updates, weed mitigation and mowing. Many airports across the state rely heavily, some solely, upon volunteer power.

A special thanks is owed to Thompson for the support of the Scout Aviation merit badge program, and for welcoming the practice runway markings.

Editor’s note: The above information was provided by the aeronautics division of the Montana Department of Transportation and their “Montana and the Sky” newsletter.

Verizon-Cellular to give away backpacks

Verizon-Cellular Plus in Helena will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies 10 a.m. to noon July 29.

“We are proud to give back to our local community by helping students kick off the school year with a brand-new backpack and essential supplies,” stated President, Adam Kimmet. “Our hope is that this event will help alleviate some financial challenges for families.”

The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program also incorporates contributions from employees, customers and vendor partners. An internal employee donation program was organized, and stores are also accepting donations from their guests to help as many families as possible. Donations stay local so each backpack that is donated at a specific location will be distributed to children in that same area.

No purchase is necessary to receive a backpack, but a child must be present with an adult to claim their free backpack. There are a limited number available and will be distributed while supplies last.

Cellular Plus is at 1302 Prospect Ave., next to Papa John’s in Helena.

Cellular Plus is a Verizon authorized retailer, founded in 1998, and headquartered in Billings, Website: Cellularplus.com.

Garden party sprouts at Original Governor’s Mansion

The Montana Historical Society invites the public to attend a festive summer garden party at the Original Governor’s Mansion, 304 N. Ewing St. in Helena.

Visitors can explore the historic house and grounds at their leisure from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5, while enjoying the Dolce Strings ensemble from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Original Governor’s Mansion served Montana’s first families from 1913-1959 and displays Queen Anne-style architecture with furnishings and artifacts from the era. Brochures will be provided so guests can discover the history of the house through a self-guided tour. Volunteers will be stationed on each floor to answer questions.

The Mansion also has a lovely lawn where visitors can enjoy the refreshments, admire the historic carriage house, and listen to The Dolce Strings ensemble of talented local musicians, courtesy of the Music Makers Conservatory.

Please note that the Mansion is not ADA compliant. Stairs access the front porch, with two flights of stairs inside the house.

Tours of the Original Governor’s Mansion are offered Tuesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 15, with free admission. Tours begin at noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., and are limited to 20 people. Reservations are not accepted, and admission is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Little free library now at Fort Harrison entry

Regent Gale Kramlick of the Oro Fino Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and President Don Reed of the Montana State Society Sons of the American Revolution dedicated a new little free library July 18 at the entry of Fort Harrison.

They discussed the significance of this new library for veterans and their families at the fort where a person can take and bring a book as they are able.

Reed made the cabinet with funds provided by the Sons of the American Revolution and Oro Fino DAR provided the engraved plaque, and stocked and will maintain the library with books. The mission of both service organizations is based on historic preservation, education and patriotism.

See DAR.org and SAR.org for more information.

Pow wow committee selling Indian tacos

The Last Chance Community Pow Wow Committee is selling Indian tacos from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through July on the lawn in front of the state Capitol.

Proceeds will go to the Last Chance Community Powwow that will be held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

Tacos are $10, but portions are huge, organizers said. Fry bread and drinks are also for sale.

The Indian tacos are being sold near the large flower bed in front of the Capitol, 1301 E. 6th Ave.

Stampede has ‘Man Up Crusade’

Fans are asked to wear purple July 28 at the Last Chance Stampede and Fair in Helena for the “Man Up Crusade” to stop domestic violence.

Last year was the first year the Last Chance Stampede held a Man Up Crusade; over $5,000 was raised through the raffle of a buckle, a 50/50 raffle and tips from beer sales at the Stampede, donated by the Exchange Club of Helena.

This year, proceeds will be donated to the YWCA of Helena, which serves women and children and offers housing.

The fair is July 26-29 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. The night show on July 26 features Nelly. Three nights of rodeo follow, July 27-29, starting at 7 p.m. each night. Concerts follow the rodeo (and require their own ticket purchase) Broadway’s “Rock of Ages” on July 28 at 9:30 p.m. and Diamond Rio on July 29 at 9:30 pm.

Rodeo tickets are $21-$26 and can be purchased online at LCCFairgrounds.com, at the fairgrounds office during business hours, and at the gate (as supply lasts).

For more information, visit the website or call 406-457-8516.