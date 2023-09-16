U.S. Constitution to be celebrated

There will be an observance at noon Monday in the state Capitol rotunda celebrating the 236th anniversary of the signing of the U.S Constitution.

The public may attend.

The event is sponsored by Oro Fino Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and includes the ringing of the statehood centennial bell, songs and comments by Gov. Greg Gianforte and a Montana Constitution Week proclamation, organizers said.

Sept. 17-23 is Constitution Week.

Ex-ambassadors to speak at Carroll

The Montana World Affairs Council on Sept. 21 will host Marcie Ries, a former U.S. ambassador to Kosovo, Albania, Bulgaria, as well as serving in Iraq.

She has more than 35 years of diplomatic service in Europe, the Caribbean and the Middle East.

Ries will discuss how America relies on our ambassadors to support U.S. national interests, seek engagement and understanding, promote America values and defuse global tensions.

Ries has also done foreign policy work at Harvard and Arizona State University. She will be joined at the event by retired Ambassador Bob Loftis, who served in the State Department and Foreign Service from 1980 to 2012.

The event will be 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday at Simperman Hall, Wiegand Auditorium, Carroll College. The public may attend.

Montana’s global trade, led by agricultural products, is heavily impacted by what is happening in the world.

Growing Friends seek biggest maple

Growing Friends of Helena is having a contest to find the largest maple tree in Helena with the biggest circumference.

The winner can take home a $250 gift certificate to Gardenwerks – enough to purchase a tree.

The tree must be a maple and be in Helena, contestants must be a Growing Friends member, the tree must be measured at 4.5 feet (roughly chest height) from the ground.

The organization is run by these donations and a volunteer board of directors. Sign up to become a member and provide a donation at https://growingfriends.org/

The winner will be announced at the annual members meeting, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 2 at Lewis and Clark Library.

'Support our Girls' fundraiser to be held

Florence Crittenton Family Services will have its "Support Our Girls" annual fundraiser 5.30-9.30 p.m. Thursday at Kleffner Ranch, 305 State Highway 518, East Helena.

With a Western theme, this event offers an evening of entertainment, community spirit and meaningful contributions to families in need.

Attendees will enjoy music from Kendrick and Mondie, lively line dancing, barbecue dishes, and participate in the decorated bra auction. This spirited event fosters a sense of togetherness while raising funds to transform the lives of women and children in need.

All proceeds directly support the therapeutic programs for women and children participating in Florence Crittenton’s programs that transform lives.

Tickets are $75 per person and are available at www.supportourgirls.com.

Talks on homelessness continue

The fourth of the five-part series of discussions on homelessness in Helena continues at noon Wednesday at Covenant United Methodist Church, 2330 E Broadway St.

The conversations are regarding issues involving the unsheltered in Tracy Kidder’s book “Rough Sleepers.”

Plymouth Church - UCC, in partnership with the Lewis and Clark Library, United Way, the Montana Jewish Project, Good Samaritan and the Helena United Methodist churches, invite the public to participate in the reading and discussion of the 2023 book by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author.

“Did you Hear Me? Not in My Backyard, Please” (a perspective from local government regarding low-income housing), will be discussed by city/county administrators including Commissioner Andy Hunthausen and Mayor Wilmot Collins.

People are encouraged to bring a sack lunch.

Cow camp in Toston promises fun for kids

Future Ranchers Cow Camp will provide fun, hands-on activities focused on cattle handling, livestock selection, genetics, the ins and outs of calving in the fall, beef in our food systems and more on Sept. 23.

The free event will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MFU Membership Ambassador Samantha Ferrat's ranch, Ferrat Ranch Limousin in Toston.

Lessons will be taught by 4-H leaders and MFU staff, with the event a part of MFU's work to expand its Day Camp program across the state.

Participants will be at the ranch during fall calving. The day also is an opportunity for kids to network and learn from each other.

Parents also are welcome to participate.

Breakfast and a lunch will be provided. Pre-registration is required, sign up at https://bit.ly/3RmtY2x or contact Ferrat directly at (406) 949-0869 or sferrat@montanafarmersunion.com. More information is at https://bit.ly/3Rmm75d.

League of Woman Voters has suffrage slideshow

The League of Women Voters of Helena is sponsoring a suffrage slideshow and a voter registration day this coming week.

The League is showing “The Montana Suffrage Timeline,” slideshow at 6:30 p.m. Monday, at the Lewis & Clark Library, 120 S. Last Chance Gulch.

Created by the LWV, which is nonpartisan, the slideshow covers the history of U.S. voting rights from the Revolutionary War to present day, including the history of tribal suffrage in Montana.

The 45-minute presentation is followed by a Q&A segment. It is also available to be shown to community groups and schools. Send inquiries to lwv.helena@gmail.com.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, LWV volunteers will be registering voters at the library from noon to 6 p.m. as part of National Voter Registration Day.

To check if your registration is up-to-date, visit www.MyVoterPageMT.com.

Mobile dental unit ready to roll

Thanks to a partnership with a statewide nonprofit organization, Montana State University nursing students will gain hands-on experience working in a new mobile dental clinic while helping provide care to underserved communities across Montana.

MSU’s Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing works with Smiles Across Montana, which recently acquired a modified 35-foot trailer customized to contain a fully functional dentist’s office — complete with exam chairs, lights and instruments, an X-ray machine and teledentistry capabilities.

The mobile clinic allows MSU nursing students to work in the dental field, which is integrated into undergraduate and graduate programs. In the mobile clinic, students will be trained to use intraoral cameras to assess patients’ mouths, learn how to make referrals, engage in teledentistry and work alongside dentists and dental hygienists.

The mobile clinic will be hauled to reservations and other areas of Montana to treat underserved communities. Smiles Across Montana can treat patients with public or private insurance as well as the uninsured, and the nonprofit offers a scholarship program to treat uninsured children.

Three patients can be treated at a time in the trailer, said Crystal Spring, executive director and founder of Smiles Across Montana, which formed in 2018 and has been working with MSU ever since.

Smiles Across Montana participates in MSU’s One Community in Health program, which performs health screenings in American Indian communities, by providing pediatric dental care.

Previously, the nonprofit erected temporary dental offices in community buildings while traveling the state to provide care. The mobile clinic will reduce setup times, offer more privacy and increase safety, according to Spring. Grants and donations helped fund the purchase and outfitting of the trailer, she said.

Paranormal group plans conference

The Bozeman Paranormal Society will have its second annual Bigsky Paranormal Conference in Philipsburg from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.

The event at the Opera House Theatre, 140 S Sansome St., will bring paranormal enthusiasts, ghost investigators and speakers from not only Montana, but other states as well.

People can spend the night at the theater. They can also go investigate with all the ghost-hunting groups and learn how ghost hunting works.

There will be a costume contest, raffles and vendors.

Ticket prices are $75 for overnight, $40 for Saturday and $20 for Sunday.

For tickets, go to https://bit.ly/468rdpQ

Bozeman Paranormal has been a group for about 11 years and is a nonprofit. It also does basic ghost investigations inside of buildings and people's homes.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/BozemanParanormal/ or https://bozemanparanormal.com/

People asked to suggest historic places

The Helena/Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism Council is seeking nominations for the 2022-2023 annual Historic Preservation awards.

Forms are at https://bit.ly/45DSBft.

Nominations must state why this person/building should receive a historic preservation award. Pictures are requested and additional materials may be submitted.

Deadline to submit nominations Oct. 2.

For more information, email kmacefield@lccountymt.gov or call the Heritage Tourism Council Office at 406-447-8342.