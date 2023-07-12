A benefit will be held noon to 5 p.m. Saturday for Chloe Schumacher, an 11-year-old Helena girl who has glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor.

The event will be at Steed Industries, 3736 McHugh Drive, and will help the Schumacher family with travel and medical expenses.

The fundraiser will include activities for children and refreshments. There will also be an auction.

All donations are tax deductible. There is a GoFundMe site for her at https://bit.ly/43quXkF.

For more information, contact Bridget Korpi at 406-459-4814 or bridget.korpi@outlook.com