Justice group awards $600K in grants

Montana Justice Foundation has announced more than $600,000 in grants to organizations around Montana working to improve access to legal services.

Grant recipients for 2023 include Montana Legal Services Association (statewide), Cascade County Law Clinic (Great Falls) and the Senior Defense Fund (statewide). MJF supported five domestic violence organizations in connection with legal services for survivors (YWCA Billings, YWCA Helena, YWCA Missoula, Safe Harbor (Ronan) and Sanders County Coalition for Families).

Grants were also given to three Alternative Dispute Resolution organizations (Billings Mediation Center, Center for Dispute Resolution Center (Missoula) and Center for Restorative Youth Justice (Kalispell); 5 CASA organizations (Hill County, Lake and Sanders counties, Missoula, Yellowstone County and Eastern Montana), the Montana Innocence Project and Montana Fair Housing.

Since its inception in 1979, MJF has awarded more than $8 million to nonprofit organizations across Montana.

“We are thrilled to support these incredible Montana organizations,” Alissa Chambers, executive director of the Montana Justice Foundation, said in a news release.

MJF is a 501c3 nonprofit organization working to increase access to the civil justice system. MJF raises grant funds through the Interest on Lawyer Trust Account (IOLTA) program, Cy Pres or other court-ordered awards, and contributions from Montana lawyers, law firms, and other donors.

IOLTA accounts are interest-bearing trust accounts pooling short-term client funds. Cy Pres awards are remaining funds in class action settlements or judgments donated for charitable purposes, including access to justice. For more information about the Montana Justice Foundation, visit www.mtjustice.org

Lawmakers, lobbyists raise money for Montana kids

Donations from the Montana House, Senate, lobbyists and sponsors raised $21,379 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana.

Since 1981, Montana legislators have participated in a biennial legislative basketball game to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Helena and Great Falls.

This year, the 68th Legislature decided to skip the game – with the House, Senate and lobbyists each vying to raise the most money to match a $5,000 donation.

This year, the Senate raised $5,166 and the House came in $3 shy at $5,163.

Lobbyists brought in $4,050, Mountain Health Coop contributed $1,000, and the Montana Contractors Association contributed another $1,000.

State Capital Band plays in Memorial Park

The State Capital Band will perform 8-9 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Park.

This band is one of the longest continually performing bands in the country and is directed by Robert Loveridge.

The band will present a variety of music including marches, classical wind ensemble pieces, Broadway and movie themes, ballads and more.

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of music with friends and family.

Recycling event held at Good Samaritan

Friday is 406 Recycling’s monthly electronics recycling event supporting the Good Samaritan Thrift Store.

This monthly event is a great time to responsibly recycle broken, outdated or unwanted electronics.

The collection is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Good Samaritan Thrift Store parking lot, 3067 N. Montana Ave.

Most office, computer and entertainment-related electronics are accepted for data-secure, responsible recycling. Many items are accepted for free including personal electronics, office equipment, entertainment systems and accessories. A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged.

Businesses with large amounts of electronics are encouraged to schedule a collection with 406 Recycling directly as the event is focused on providing recycling for residents. “We are pleased to provide this collection opportunity for the Helena area to accept hard-to-recycle electronics,” says 406 Recycling owner Matt Elsaesser.

These events regularly bring as much as 4,000 pounds of material, he noted.

The remaining community collection event dates for 2023 are July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 29, Oct. 27, Nov. 17 (one week early to account for Thanksgiving) and Dec 29.

Recycling fees in effect for future events and businesses are: Computer monitors and televisions 30 inches or smaller – $5, LCD 31 inches or larger – $15, Cathode-Ray Tube – $1/diagonal inch, rear projections – $25/item up to 36 inches and $50 if larger, clean microwaves with glass tray removed – $10, printers ($1 per inkjet; $5 for laser printers), and batteries ($1 each for power tool batteries; $2.50/pound for household batters-limit one-half gallon; $5/pound hearing aid, watch and similar batteries). Prices may vary, visit 406Recycling.com for more information.

Businesses with large amounts of material, households needing residential pickup or institutions needing receipts for data destruction are encouraged to call ahead or schedule a pickup by calling 406-449-6008.

More details are at 406Recycling.com or by calling 406.449.6008

Carroll announces dean's list

Carroll College has named the Helena and surrounding area students listed below to its 2023 spring semester dean’s list.

To be included on the dean’s list, a student must receive a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale and take at least 12 graded credits in a semester.

A complete list of spring 2023 dean’s list recipients can be found at: www.carroll.edu/deanslist.

Boulder: Kelli Stone and Callie Warfle; Clancy: Makayla Bury, Elizabeth Heuiser, Jamie Pickens, Jeffrey Thomas, Michael Ward and Robert Wigton.

Deer Lodge: Courtney Boese.

East Helena: Courtney Schweyen, Madelyn Showalter and Zachary Spiroff.

Fort Harrison: Ryan Rector.

Helena: Evan Anglin, Zoey Barrett, Kaylyn Becker, Katherine Bell, Hoke Bell, Elizabeth Bennett, Bailey Caffee, Asher Casey, Geri Cutler, Josephine Dowdy, Cameren Field, Veronika Fomishyna, Dustin Gardner, Kaden Gardner, Elaina Goulet, Brady Grigsby, Holden Grove, Kathryn Heim, Nathan Hicks, Caleb Hoxie and Mariah Hurd.

Others from Helena are Ryan Johnson, Ashley King, Olivia Laib, Emilie Maes, Heather Magera, Mattie McGreevey, Katelyn McKay, Trey Melton, Jared Nelson, Travis Peterson, Emma Putman, Ryan Quinn, Rosalina Ramirez, Alexus Robb, Abigail Robo, Jonathan Rose, Kaitlyn Ruch, Maci Sakaguchi, Kade Schlepp, Samantha Settle, Christopher Szpilka, Noel Teders, Tysen Thatcher, Emma Thompson, Mark Trautmann, Caleb Wallis, Chayton Winkle, Joseph Wohlers and Tucker Zanto.

Jefferson City: Mildred Elbert

Montana City: Marrin Chapman

Townsend: Aidan Scott

White Sulphur Springs: Camyrn Larson

State to honor centenarians

The Department of Public Health and Human Services will honor Montana centenarians during the 54th annual Governor’s Conference on Aging on Oct. 3 at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Great Falls.

Centenarians will be honored during a noon luncheon.

DPHHS is asking Montanans who will turn age 100 as of Dec. 31, 2023, or those who are already over the age of 100 to submit their name and a brief profile.

All centenarians who submit information will receive a recognition framed certificate from Gov. Greg Gianforte. Information must be submitted by Sept. 15 and is at https://bit.ly/3r4Jips.

For more information, email Kerrie Reidelbach, DPHHS Senior and Long Term Care Division, at kreidelbach@mt.gov

Registration for the conference is now open. For more information about the event, including how to register, go to https://bit.ly/3NOKpm1.

People can also call toll-free at 1-800-332-2272, or call the Senior and Long Term Care Division at (406) 444-4077.