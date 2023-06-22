The Montana Department of Transportation and Helena Sand and Gravel will begin seal-and-cover (chip seal) work on the Lincoln Road – Montana Avenue to Interstate 15 project starting Monday.

This includes applying a chip seal and interim pavement markings at the Lincoln Road and Montana Avenue intersection, the teardrop roundabout, and resurfaced on- and off- ramps at the Lincoln Road – Interstate 15 interchange at Exit 200.

Preparation for the chip seal will begin Friday. Traffic will be directed to use Kingpost Loop and Rustic Way as a detour. This detour route will be used again the following week while crews chip seal and sweep the roundabout.

When construction begins, motorists traveling through the project area should expect to encounter reduced speed limits, occasional lane closures, single-lane traffic controlled by flaggers, and delays of up to 15 minutes.

Construction crews will not be present from July 1-4, but may return for more work on July 5.

In 2022, crews completed the construction of two roundabouts, one at the intersection of Lincoln Road and Montana Avenue, and a teardrop-shaped roundabout at the northbound I 15 on- and off-ramps of the Lincoln Road Interchange. Crews also widened the southbound I 15 on-ramp at the interchange and increased the length of the merging lane.

More information about the improvements and construction activities can be found at: www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/lincoln/. For current traffic conditions and up-to-date restrictions visit 511mt.net.

If you’d like to sign up to receive email notifications about construction activities email Brandon@rbci.net. To receive text notifications, text LINCOLNROAD to 866-434-0866 (toll-free)*. Questions and comments can be directed to Brandon Coates at Brandon@rbci.net or by phone at 406-545-0800.