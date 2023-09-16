In their recently published book, “The Great Dechurching,” (Zondervan, August 2023) authors Jim Davis and Michael Graham present a troubling picture of Christian attendance and participation.

They write, “More people (45 million) have left the church in the last 25 years than all who became Christians from the First Great Awakening, Second Great Awakening, and Billy Graham crusades combined.”

They coin the word “dechurched” to describe those who formerly attended church on a regular basis, but for various reasons now attend only once or twice a year, if at all. These are people who would still describe themselves as spiritual and adhere to core Christian tenets, but who no longer participate in weekly worship or fellowship.

The dechurched have created a generation of younger people who now make up the largest percentage of any group -- the “religious nones” (those who describe themselves as not affiliated with any religious organization or denomination.) As of 2021, the number of “nones” in the U.S. had grown to nearly 30% of the population while professing Christians constituted 63%, down from 75% only a decade ago.

Davis and Graham conclude from their surveys that “no theological tradition, age group, ethnicity, political affiliation, education level, geographic location or income bracket escaped the great dechurching … every possible category is leaving the church … the dechurched are almost evenly split between men and women (52% and 48% respectively). Roman Catholics, Protestants, and those who identify as “other Christian” have all dechurched equally at 32%.”

There are two basic categories which Davis and Graham name as reasons that people have dechurched. The first category they call “the dechurched casualties.” These are the people of God who have been hurt, traumatized or wounded by the church. Caused by pastors, congregants or church policies, these are casualties of wrongdoing. A serious event jarred their loyalty to their church, and they intentionally left. Gaining back their trust will be difficult.

The second category they name “the casually dechurched.” These are folks who stopped attending without initially intending to do so. Some prioritized personal networks around their careers and found themselves disconnected. Some moved to a new city and never took the step into a faith community. Some are families who prioritized sports on Sundays to keep their teens so occupied that they have little time for high-risk behavior.

But perhaps those with whom we are most familiar are those who stopped attending church during the pandemic. They developed new Sunday habits and rhythms. They became comfortable watching church online.

Productivity experts cite that it takes at least 30 days to establish a new habit. Two years of COVID was more than enough time to create a new Sunday morning ritual.

However, the good news about the casually dechurched is they are willing to consider coming back. They were not wounded by the church or had a bad experience; they simply created a new Sunday morning habit. When asked how open they would be to go back to church, 51% said they were either somewhat willing or very willing! They miss the sense of belonging, friends, opportunities for service, and the connection they felt during in-person worship.

“The main takeaway here is that many dechurched Christians simply need a friend or trusted member to invite them back to church. For hundreds of thousands of people, all they need is a personal invitation,” write Davis and Graham.

Yes, it may take time for them to create a new Sunday morning habit. But the good news for our Helena Christian community is that it may not be as difficult as we have imagined.

The Great Dechurching is reversible.

We need to act with urgency but with a light touch. Remember, the long months away broke patterns and skills of being part of a group. For some, just the thought of going back to church on Sunday carries a certain mental anguish. They want to come back but dread the inevitable questions and kidding: “Where have you been?” or “About time you came back!” Perhaps the fall season could be “No questions asked return Sundays.”

For me, it is freeing to realize many of the dechurched are not intentionally staying away, they simply created a new Sunday morning rhythm. We don’t have to resolve a conflict or change part of our service before they return, we simply need to invite them back.

It’s time to come back to church.