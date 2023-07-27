Oppenheimer

Grade: A

Barbie (PG-13)

Grade: A-

Oppenheimer

Genius, unless governed by conscience, can be a frightful gift. The supremely gifted cannot control the legacy of what their minds discover.

Robert Oppenheimer was brilliant physicist who agonized over what his brain hath wrought.

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” paints a textured, complex portrait of the man called “the father of the atomic bomb.” He was a genius, admired by his friend, Einstein.

But he was also unfaithful to his wife. He was emotionally volatile, depressed at times.

Raised in New York, son of Jewish immigrants, Oppenheimer was determined to beat Hitler to the bomb. He accepted the assignment to lead the Manhattan Project because his mind was eager to expand the horizons of nuclear science and because his soul worried about relatives in Germany.

He was energized by his research team’s scientific success, but grieved over how their creation would be used.

“Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds,” he would say, borrowing a line from Hindi scripture.

Einstein and Oppenheimer were friends, colleagues. “Woe is me,” Einstein said after Hiroshima. Einstein also said if he “had foreseen Hiroshima” he would have “torn up my formula in 1905.”

The thoughtful, well-researched script – with the mind of Oppenheimer as the lens - makes the ethics of science in general – and of the nuclear bomb in particular - central to the narrative.

The film, with a who’s who Hollywood cast, is riveting for two hours, but drags a bit when it belabors the witch-hunt congressional hearings which challenged Oppenheimer’s patriotism.

A better use of that final hour would have been to trace his marriage, his mind and his conscience through his later years.

“Knowledge cannot be pursued without morality,” he would write.

“Oppenheimer” is nonetheless a brilliant achievement which reminds us that knowledge is a sharp blade that can cut two ways.

The fruits born of genius are a blessing only if used for moral ends.

Barbie

Do not underestimate “Barbie,” my friends. She’s so much more than a blonde in a box.

Mattel, the movie’s producer, dared to hand their franchise movie to young feminist director, Greta Gerwig. Greta, in turn, cast SNL’s Kate McKinnon to play Weird Barbie. Disheveled Kate, neither prim nor proper, emerges as the Obi-Wan of Barbieland, dispenser of wisdom.

From that seed comes a subversive but playful Barbie parable with layers of nuance to unpack.

Gerwig clearly respects girls and their dolls. The dolls are treated with campy reverence. Yes, Gerwig knows that impossibly thin Barbie encouraged body-shaming. She’s quite aware that Barbie preaches pink for girls, blue for boys.

Gerwig blows up those gender stereotypes as if she were Oppenheimer, but with a gleeful touch. She was also intentional in including diversity of race, gender and body types. A black woman is President Barbie and a trans actress plays Doctor Barbie, for example.

The debate has already begun on whether Greta has sold out her feminist soul, or if she’s stayed true her “I am woman” walk-up song. A hint: Buy Mattel stock.

Bright kids now get to decode “Barbie.”

Stereotypic Barbie – the impossibly proportioned blonde – thrived in perfectly pink Barbieland where girls ruled and boys drooled. But one disturbing day, she has thoughts of death and her high-heeled feet go flat.

So she and Ken set off to the “real world” to find answers.

Reality bites. Barbie is no longer worshipped, but ridiculed. Teens tease her, including sassy Sasha. But Sasha and her mom ultimately become Barbie’s feminist guide to navigating a patriarchal world.

Ken, a beach boy in Barbieland, is seduced by the patriarchy, and leads a revolution to replace pink power with blue power in his homeland. Cue the bugles: Barbie shall counterattack.

The go-girl script satirically shatters glass ceilings. But, at the same time, Gerwig doesn’t deny ladies the right to dress in pink.

In the end Barbie – and her fans - get to choose between three doors: the matriarchy of Barbieland I, the patriarchy of the real world or the androgynous hybrid of Barbieland II.

Some kids will go home looking pretty in pink, hoping SantaBarbie will stuff Stereotypic Barbie in their stocking.

Some boys may enlist in Ken’s army. But I suspect most kids will follow muse Greta to deeper waters.

I can imagine a girl asking for parental “clarification” of the gobsmacking last line: “I’m here to see my gynecologist.”

Get ready for a far-ranging, thought-provoking conversation, parents.

Welcome it!