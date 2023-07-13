Clay lovers, this weekend is a time to delight in loving the arts in Helena.

Six studios and homes are showing the works of more than 50 Montana ceramic artists. Now’s a great time to buy a special gift for a special friend. Or, yourself. Or, just come to indulge your curiosity.

Step into these studios and find out what it’s like to be a working artist.

You may have rubbed elbows with them at Farmers Market or a local brew pub and not even realized they’re some of the creative folks that give Helena its reputation as a great little Northern Rockies arts town.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16. Admission is free.

For a full list of artists, some tantalizing images of their work and maps to the host studios, visit http://www.montanaclaytour.com/.

The clay tour is part of an action-packed Helena arts weekend that includes the Summer Art Walk from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, downtown, and the Symphony Under the Stars Great Ladies of Jazz concert, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Carroll College’s Guadalupe Hill.

Also, on tap this weekend are theater productions at both Grandstreet Theatre (“Little Mermaid”) https://grandstreettheatre.com/ and Helena Avenue Theatre (“Love Letters”) https://www.montanaplaywrights.org/helena-avenue-theatre.

In a recent interview at her 8th Avenue storefront studio, ceramic artist Sunshine Cobb talked about her career, her current work and how COVID changed everything.

Cobb, who uses the pronouns she/they, said that ever since they were a kid, she’s wanted to throw pots on a wheel.

The daughter of a painter and musician, she was always drawn to create and did a lot of photography.

Once she started working in clay, doors began to open.

She attended Sacramento State, did graduate work at Utah State and came to The Bray as a resident artist from 2012 to 2014, returning to Helena several years later to set up a studio.

Known for her whimsical, rustic style, Cobb creates plates, cups, trays, mugs and more.

“I’m mostly a functional potter,” she said. “That’s kind of my thing.”

Instead of describing herself as an artist, Cobb tells folks she’s self-employed. The term better describes the commitment to her work.

During the interview, her hands and mind are on the move. That particular afternoon, she’s working on a batch of votive candles.

Cobb’s work has evolved, much of it due to COVID.

“Like everyone else in the world,” she said, “we’re having supply-chain issues.”

Cobb changed the clay body she’d been using, as costs skyrocketed. A 50-pound bag of clay went from $50 or $100 to $700.

Rich pastel glazes she used before are no longer being made.

Her new ones are “more shiny, bright and twinkly.”

“I was looking for a little sparkle in my life,” she said with a laugh. “I had been wanting to change for a long time.”

COVID was an extra impetus.

Admittedly, it’s a challenge to be working with new clay, new glazes and also creating new forms because her original forms didn’t translate well in the new clay and glazes.

Cobb is also teaching herself marketing and building an online following. They find it makes sense to sell directly through her own website. Selling through galleries often isn't cost effective, she said.

Many take a 50% cut on the sale, plus the artist pays for shipping, which is another 10% to 20%.

Cobb also teaches art through workshops, online video classes and two books that she’s authored – “The Beginner’s Guide to Hand Building” and also “Mastering Hand Building.”

“Montana Clay Tour is trying to reach out to the public,” they said.

One of its goals is to offer a range of work from functional pots to sculptural, so Cobb invited six different artists to her home at 1116 Eighth Ave.

”I’ve got very different kinds of work represented at my place,” Cobb said.

It’s a good opportunity for the public to see what’s involved in being a working artist.

Cobb “tried on a number of professions” from pet groomer to travel guide to elder care, “but I weirdly settled on this one. I really wanted to do it well.

One thing the pandemic did, Cobb said, “is sometimes we don’t see the value of what we do … how we contribute to other people’s lives. The draw has been to contribute positively to other people’s lives.”

One of the founding artists of the Clay Tour, Tara Wilson, said the tour grew in conjunction with the Bray Bash years back.

“It’s a great way to show what’s happening here … and meet handmade artists from across the state.

“As a host, I really enjoy opening my studio and getting to know guests. This is a big benefit for me,” she said.

Tour visitors will get a chance to meet a lot of clay artists who have settled in Helena because of the Archie Bray Foundation and to see a variety of clays and processes represented from porcelain to stoneware and earthenware.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to see where the pieces are made and get a glimpse of our lifestyles.”

She compared the clay tour to the Farm to Table movement, where people can meet their farmers.

This is a great opportunity to get to know makers, and find out what brought people to Helena and what it means to be a potter, Wilson said.

As a kickoff Friday night, there’s also a Bray, Clay & Brews Community Gathering during the Art Walk at Blackfoot River Brewing Company and an after-party on Park Avenue with live music by the Big Sky Mudflaps.