Community briefs: Shodair gets $100K from BCBS; applications sought for art grants

Shodair gets $100K from BCBS
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana has given Shodair Children’s Hospital $100,000 to improve access to pediatric behavioral care and to help further the hospital’s mission: “To heal, help and inspire hope.”
Craig Aasved, Shodair’s chief executive officer, said Friday in a news release there is no greater source of credibility for an enhancement project than a philanthropic gift in the early stages of its development.
“We are humbled and extremely grateful to Blue Cross Blue Shield,” he said, calling Blue Cross “a loyal friend of Shodair through the years.”
The $62 million Shodair campus initiative features a 131,767 square-foot state-of-the-art hospital building replacing most of the existing facility. It will have a therapeutic environment with 82 single-patient rooms, a pool, recreational space and flexible spaces to care for children of varying acuity levels including an ambulance admission area.
The extra space will allow Shodair to place children in 10-bed pods and allow it to organize patients by age and level of care needed. There is also a new entrance that will have public café space with family meeting areas.
The plan also calls for the hospital’s existing infrastructure to be used for administration offices and support services. Later, there is a plan for the addition of a second medical office building to accommodate Shodair’s renowned medical genetics program and outpatient services.
Collette Hanson, president of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, said the agency believes in Shodair’s vision to expand its reputation as a leader in child behavioral health.
“Our children are our most precious resource and we must do all we can to ensure a bright future for all,” she said in the news release.
Aasved said he is confident this contribution is the first of many to come and that philanthropic partners will join in and help make it so children no longer have to sit in emergency rooms while in emotional distress, waiting for a bed.
Shodair is the only facility in Montana offering acute care for children under 12, officials said, and is the state’s only Children’s Miracle Network-affiliated hospital. Officials said 99% of its patients are from Montana.
For more information visit https://shodair.org/building-project/.
Applications accepted for Pratt grant for arts
The Montana Community Foundation Inc. announces its annual grant cycle to benefit Montana Indigenous, folk, traditional, and media arts.
Grants will be from the William B. Pratt Endowment Fund at MCF. This fund is a legacy gift to help Montanans tell and share stories – especially the untold ones – about the state's arts, culture and history.
Grants will range from $500 to $2,000 and must be matched dollar-for-dollar. Grant applications will be accepted now through March 31. Montana nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations, local, state and tribal governments may apply. Media artists who are not staff of 501(c)(3) organizations may also apply. Learn more and apply at https://mtcf.org/grants/apply-for-a-grant/william-b-pratt-fund.
William Pratt, a former employee at MCF, started the endowment because of his life-long interest in Indigenous, Folk and Traditional arts, with experience as a musician and as a living history and production artisan in forged iron.
Pratt hopes that through these grants, he can see some of the impact of his legacy in Montana and on the arts community while he is living, foundation officials said.
For more information, contact Jessica Stewart-Kuntz, MCF director of operations and grants, at 406-441-4950 or jessica@mtcf.org.