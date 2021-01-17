Chamber of Commerce: Lots of changes coming in 2021

Happy New Year! Hope you made some good resolutions for 2021 and that you can follow through with them.

A few new businesses and business changes are underway around the business community:

Napa Auto Parts has been sold. Lonnie and Jeannie Davis have owned the store for decades and they would like to express their thanks to the Helena community for all the support over the years.

John Zawata of Bozeman is the new owner. He has a long history with Napa and this will be his sixth store in Montana. Longtime manager Ken Blanton is still with the store as are all of the same employees. Expect the same great service. They are at 2035 N. Last Chance Gulch and their phone is (406) 443-5431.

There is a new restaurant – Brooklyn Pizza & Pasta in the former Bridge Pizza location on Park Avenue. They specialize in pizza, pasta, salads and subs. Their phone number is (406) 422-0801. Check them out on Facebook.

Chase Bank is coming to town and will be constructing a new bank building on the north corner of the lot in front of Shopko, just north of Applebee’s. They will be coming to three Montana cities – Billings, Bozeman and Helena.