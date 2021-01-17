Chamber of Commerce: Lots of changes coming in 2021

Happy New Year! Hope you made some good resolutions for 2021 and that you can follow through with them.
A few new businesses and business changes are underway around the business community:
Napa Auto Parts has been sold. Lonnie and Jeannie Davis have owned the store for decades and they would like to express their thanks to the Helena community for all the support over the years.
John Zawata of Bozeman is the new owner. He has a long history with Napa and this will be his sixth store in Montana. Longtime manager Ken Blanton is still with the store as are all of the same employees. Expect the same great service. They are at 2035 N. Last Chance Gulch and their phone is (406) 443-5431.
There is a new restaurant – Brooklyn Pizza & Pasta in the former Bridge Pizza location on Park Avenue. They specialize in pizza, pasta, salads and subs. Their phone number is (406) 422-0801. Check them out on Facebook.
Chase Bank is coming to town and will be constructing a new bank building on the north corner of the lot in front of Shopko, just north of Applebee’s. They will be coming to three Montana cities – Billings, Bozeman and Helena.
A new ladies clothing store is opening next to Jensen’s Jewelry in the Skyway mall west of Costco. It is called Mainstream Boutique Helena. Their mission is to love, strengthen and celebrate women in the community through fashion. They expect to be open by March 11. They are remodeling the space and it is looking wonderful. You can check them out on Facebook and they also have an online option for ordering: www.mainstreamboutique.com.
Lattes and Sundaes is making a change! They are becoming Cheddar’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese. The same great food as their food truck and more. Check them out on Facebook at cheddarsgrilledcheese. They plan to be open lunch and dinner, 6 days a week. They are at 503 Fuller Ave., next to Finstads. Watch for their grand reopening in the coming weeks. (406) 996-1568
We noticed that Steed Construction is building a large new shop at their business at 3736 McHugh Road. They specialize in concrete and much more – you can check them out on Facebook at Steed Industries or call them at (406) 594-4806.
Exciting news for the Helena Regional Airport as they are in the running to get American Airlines in to Helena for a direct flight to Phoenix, AZ. It takes a lot to guarantee these flights and solidify a contract with an airline. The airport is asking for support from the community. If your business can donate to this effort, call Jeff Wadekamper, airport manager, at (406) 442-2821.
This would be the fifth hub for flights out of Helena (Seattle, Salt Lake City, Denver, Minneapolis and Phoenix). That is amazing for a city of our size to have so many options. Jeff said they are hopeful that any flights on hold (pre-COVID) will be back mid-late 2021 as travel resumes for Montana and for the U.S.
Boeing Helena has announced a new manager at the Helena plant to replace Reyna Cardenas who was transferred last fall. Blake Johnson is here and managing Boeing Helena. Welcome to the community, Blake. We look forward to working with him – Boeing Helena is a big community supporter.
Cathy Burwell is president/CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.