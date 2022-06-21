Big Sky Lede: Gov. Gianforte returns to Montana amid historic flooding

The news last week was dominated by the historic flooding in south-central Montana and all the damage left in the wake of receding flood waters. As the flooding started to happen early last week, the state was putting out press releases with quotes from Gov. Greg Gianforte about the response from his administration about the flooding, and by Tuesday had issued a disaster declaration.

But there was something less than standard about that executive order, because it was signed by Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras acting at governor.

On this week's episode, Holly Michels of the Montana State News Bureau, talks about the governor's whereabouts last week and what's being done in response to the historic flooding.

This podcast from the Montana State News Bureau is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic.

