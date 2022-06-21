 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Big Sky Lede: Gov. Gianforte returns to Montana amid historic flooding

  • 0

The news last week was dominated by the historic flooding in south-central Montana and all the damage left in the wake of receding flood waters. As the flooding started to happen early last week, the state was putting out press releases with quotes from Gov. Greg Gianforte about the response from his administration about the flooding, and by Tuesday had issued a disaster declaration.

But there was something less than standard about that executive order, because it was signed by Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras acting at governor.

On this week's episode, Holly Michels of the Montana State News Bureau, talks about the governor's whereabouts last week and what's being done in response to the historic flooding.

This podcast from the Montana State News Bureau is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rains in decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News